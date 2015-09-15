Sept 15 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
More than 400,000 savers are to have their incomes reduced
after UK National Savings & Investments bucked the trend of
rising savings rates and unexpectedly cut the interest rate on
its tax-free cash individual savings accounts yesterday. (thetim.es/1ObqGZ9)
The Guardian
UK employers will see their total wage bill rise by only 0.6
percent under the new "national living wage" - but the impact
will be much bigger for a handful of industries, including
retail and hospitality, according to a report by the Resolution
Foundation. (bit.ly/1ir7nhM)
Ed Davey, the former energy secretary, is to start private
work today for City lawyers connected with both Hinkley Point C
nuclear plant and the Swansea Bay lagoon. Davey has been given
clearance by the Cabinet Office to provide consultancy to
Herbert Smith, a law firm that provides advice on the two power
projects and where his brother is also employed. (bit.ly/1UQzPe9)
The Telegraph
One of the UK's biggest steel plants is locked in a
desperate bid for survival following a series of missed debt
repayments to its banks. Sahaviriya Steel Industries,
owners of the historic Redcar plant on Teesside failed to pay
back several loans totaling around 80 mln stg to lenders in June
and were given a short-term stay of execution until the end of
September to find the money. (bit.ly/1FaVsyk)
As many as 2,400 bank branches could close over the next
five years, taking the total number of high street sites to
below 7,500, according to a study from consultancy McKinsey.(bit.ly/1FaVsyk)
Sky News
Motor insurer Hastings Direct will on Tuesday turn the
ignition key on a flotation valuing it at up to 1.5 billion
pounds ($2.31 billion), triggering a fresh windfall for hundreds
of employees. (bit.ly/1M7axRi)
The prosecution of a group of women, who ran a 21 mln stg
pyramid scheme, cost taxpayers at least 1.4 million pounds
($2.16 million), according to a Freedom of Information request.
The scheme, which generated 21 million pounds ($32.39
million)before it was shut down, conned at least 10,000 people
between May 2008 and April 2009. (bit.ly/1LccZaN)
The Independent
The Tube strike was actually good for the economy, according
to research from the University of Cambridge and the University
of Oxford. The Tube strike forced people to find alternative
routes to work. Many found more efficient routes in and never
returned to their original route, saving time and money in the
long term. (ind.pn/1VYPwNv)
From January, Santander will charge 3 million current
account holders 60 pounds a year, up from 24 pounds. Staff will
reportedly be told this week that current account fees will rise
from 2 pounds a month to 5 pounds a month from January, with
customers to get the news later in the week. (ind.pn/1Y5zeUZ)
($1 = 0.6483 pounds)
