Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The UK government is facing a tougher job of meeting its
deficit-cutting target this year after it was forced to borrow
almost 3 billion pounds ($4.61 billion) more than anticipated in
August. (thetim.es/1QXRhrp)
UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has unveiled
plans to make China Britain's second-largest trading partner
within a decade, as he continues his tour of the country. (thetim.es/1QXRsmk)
The Guardian
The AA has slid to a near 64 million pounds loss
and said that the government's increase in insurance premium tax
would increase "churn" among its customers - the number of
policyholders shopping around and switching to rival insurers.
(bit.ly/1QXSvCV)
The price of good quality English farmland has doubled over
the past five years, making it the most expensive in the world
and offering a better return than prime London property, the
FTSE 100 or gold, according to agents Knight Frank. (bit.ly/1QXRMlj)
The Telegraph
The uncertainty generated by the upcoming EU referendum
could force the Bank of England to keep its rates low for
longer, UBS economists have warned. (bit.ly/1QXRUkN)
VisitEngland, the UK Government-backed tourism board, has
launched a campaign to encourage businesses to tap into the 12.1
billion pound market for disabled travellers. (bit.ly/1QXS2k5)
Sky News
The Volkswagen AG emissions-testing scandal has
taken a dramatic turn, with the company admitting that 11
million of its diesel cars may be implicated worldwide. (bit.ly/1QXSIGg)
The Independent
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne's "Help to
Buy" scheme was intended to slow the decline in homeownership in
the UK, but new research found the plan has pushed up house
prices. (ind.pn/1QXSTkW)
SodaStream is to offer 1,000 Syrian refugees jobs
at a new plant in Rahat in the south of Israel, according to
reports, though it is unlikely that any refugees will be able to
accept the offer. (ind.pn/1QXSY8g)
($1 = 0.6514 pounds)
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)