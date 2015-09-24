Sept 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
EDF is working on an improved design for its
nuclear reactor that is easier and cheaper to build, but it will
not be ready in time to be used at Hinkley Point or Sizewell,
according to Chief Executive Officer Jean-Bernard Lévy. (thetim.es/1KvZxfR)
An aggressive activist hedge fund Elliott Capital Advisers
has gatecrashed Lone Star's proposed 700 million pound takeover
of Quintain, claiming that the offer "substantially
undervalues" the property developer. (thetim.es/1KvZPDw)
The Guardian
Low-skilled migration and a reluctance to invest have been
cited by a leading Bank of England official as possible factors
depressing wage growth and harming Britain's productivity since
the deep recession of 2008-09. (bit.ly/1Kw0c0T)
United Utilities Group Plc will take a 25 million
pound hit to profits to compensate hundreds of thousands of
customers affected by a parasitic bug in water supplies. (bit.ly/1Kw0hS6)
The Telegraph
A U.S. mobile operator offering a free 4G service has
crossed the Atlantic to challenge budget providers such as
TalkTalk and Tesco Mobile. Freedompop has set up in the UK as
the first phase of a venture capital-backed international
expansion plan. (bit.ly/1Kw0yVo)
The crisis at Volkswagen AG that has sparked
fears hundreds of thousands of British cars could be flouting
emissions controls laws has sent shockwaves through the motor
dealer industry. (bit.ly/1Kw0EfH)
Sky News
Sky News has learnt that the Financial Conduct Authority
(FCA) will discuss the merits of a so-called time-bar exercise
as part of a scheduled board meeting. (bit.ly/1Kw0Knw)
In an exclusive interview with Sky News, UK's Chancellor of
the Exchequer, George Osborne, revealed that companies would now
be able to bid for the right to build the rail routes and
tunnels for the first phase of High Speed Two, linking London
and Birmingham. (bit.ly/1Kw0Prb)
The Independent
The BBC has confirmed it will broadcast a delayed Panorama
investigation into allegations of a VIP paedophile ring next
month. (ind.pn/1OT827N)
