The Times
* Npower's German owner to cut 2,500 UK workers
The owner of npower, RWE AG plans to cut more than
a fifth of its British workers as it braces itself for a fresh
attack by the consumer watchdog.
* Business leader quits in Brexit row
John Longworth was suspended on Friday after making a speech
in favour of leaving the EU despite the British Chambers of
Commerce's decision to remain neutral in the referendum
campaign.
The Guardian
* EU referendum: British exit would be 'poison', says German
A British decision to leave the European Union would be
"poison" for the UK, European and global economies that would
last for years, the German finance minister has said.
* Grexit back on the agenda again as Greek economy unravels
European finance ministers will once again deliberate over
how to treat Greece's ongoing debt crisis this week despite the
country desperately grappling with refugees pouring across its
borders.
The Telegraph
* England's water market poised for M&A wave
Water utilities in England are braced for a market shake-
up, with analysts expecting a wave of mergers, acquisitions and
new entrants within the next three months to tap the
increasingly competitive business supply market.
* UK manufacturing has hit bottom, says EEF
Industry trade group EEF said that "rays of light" have
begun to cut through the gloom which in 2015 caused the UK's
manufactured output and orders to hit their lowest point in six
years.
Sky News
* FTSE-100 giant Old Mutual plots 9 billion pounds break-up
The FTSE-100 financial services group Old Mutual Plc
is plotting an audacious nine billion pounds ($12.79 billion)
break-up which could spark a takeover battle for some of the
City's most prominent wealth management operations.
The Independent
* Local employers take fight to Gatwick over second runway
Gatwick airport's claims that a 7.8 billion pounds second
runway would boost business and create 120,000 jobs have been
challenged by owners of local companies who fear expansion could
damage them badly.
* Female retail bosses fall out of fashion
The number of female chief executives appointed at UK
retailers fell by 40 percent last year despite pressure to
improve the number of women in senior positions, according to a
new report.
