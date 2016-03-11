March 11 The following are the top stories on
The Times
French warn over new 18 bln stg nuclear plant
The French state auditor has raised fresh doubts about plans
to build the world's most expensive nuclear power plant in
Somerset by urging EDF, the energy company, to ask "serious
questions" before going ahead. The Cour des Comptes rang alarm
bells over the complexity of both funding and carrying out the
18 billion pound project at Hinkley Point. It urged Paris and
EDF, which is 85 per cent owned by the French state, to think
hard about whether it should proceed, citing "financial
stress".(thetim.es/1RaORDu)
Manchester is next stop for Amazon
Amazon.com Inc has stepped up its expansion drive
in Britain with plans to create a thousand new jobs in the
northwest over the next three years. (thetim.es/2270PpJ)
The Guardian
Star Wars and Spectre power Cineworld to record box office
figures
Box office hits Spectre, Jurassic World and Star Wars: The
Force Awakens helped multiplex chain Cineworld Group Inc
sell a record 93.6m tickets in 2015. (bit.ly/2248Q27)
The Telegraph
Bentley and Jaguar luxury paint supplier dips into BGF's 2.5
bln stg warchest
Paintbox, the company that uses robots to paint Rolls-Royce,
Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin cars, has sealed a
multi-million-pound deal with the Business Growth Fund, the
venture capital fund backed by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS.
(bit.ly/1RaJft7)
Sky News
Harrods Boss Ward To Step Down This Year
The head of Harrods is to step down this year after a decade
at the helm of the world's most famous department store. Michael
Ward's departure, which is expected to take place this summer,
was announced internally to Harrods staff on Thursday evening.
(bit.ly/1UiNxUp)
Krispy Kreme Bakes Plan For London Flotation
The owners of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc's British
operation are drawing up plans for a stock market listing in
London later this year. Alcuin Capital Partners, which has owned
Krispy Kreme UK since 2011, has appointed Investec, the
investment bank, to oversee the flotation. (bit.ly/1QOrZdT)
