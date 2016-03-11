March 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

French warn over new 18 bln stg nuclear plant

The French state auditor has raised fresh doubts about plans to build the world's most expensive nuclear power plant in Somerset by urging EDF, the energy company, to ask "serious questions" before going ahead. The Cour des Comptes rang alarm bells over the complexity of both funding and carrying out the 18 billion pound project at Hinkley Point. It urged Paris and EDF, which is 85 per cent owned by the French state, to think hard about whether it should proceed, citing "financial stress".(thetim.es/1RaORDu)

Manchester is next stop for Amazon

Amazon.com Inc has stepped up its expansion drive in Britain with plans to create a thousand new jobs in the northwest over the next three years. (thetim.es/2270PpJ)

The Guardian

Star Wars and Spectre power Cineworld to record box office figures

Box office hits Spectre, Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Force Awakens helped multiplex chain Cineworld Group Inc sell a record 93.6m tickets in 2015. (bit.ly/2248Q27)

The Telegraph

Bentley and Jaguar luxury paint supplier dips into BGF's 2.5 bln stg warchest

Paintbox, the company that uses robots to paint Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin cars, has sealed a multi-million-pound deal with the Business Growth Fund, the venture capital fund backed by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS. (bit.ly/1RaJft7)

Sky News

Harrods Boss Ward To Step Down This Year

The head of Harrods is to step down this year after a decade at the helm of the world's most famous department store. Michael Ward's departure, which is expected to take place this summer, was announced internally to Harrods staff on Thursday evening. (bit.ly/1UiNxUp)

Krispy Kreme Bakes Plan For London Flotation

The owners of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc's British operation are drawing up plans for a stock market listing in London later this year. Alcuin Capital Partners, which has owned Krispy Kreme UK since 2011, has appointed Investec, the investment bank, to oversee the flotation. (bit.ly/1QOrZdT)

