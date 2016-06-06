June 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Martin Sorrell is facing a shareholder rebellion over his 70 million pounds ($100.72 million) pay package as chief executive of WPP Plc. Two proxy advisory firms, Pirc and ShareSoc, are advising investors to oppose the advertising group's remuneration report on Wednesday, while another, ISS, is recommending only "qualified support" for the report. (bit.ly/1PdCkjc)

John Kingman, the most senior civil servant in the Treasury, is being lined up to take on the chairmanship of Legal & General Group Plc in one of the most eye-catching moves from Whitehall to the City in years. (bit.ly/1PdCnLR)

The Guardian

The Bank of England is stepping up its preparations for a possible decision by Britain to leave the European Union on June 23. The first of three special funding operations by Threadneedle Street will be launched on June 14 to ensure UK's commercial banks have the necessary cash to cope with any turmoil caused by the uncertainty surrounding a Brexit vote. (bit.ly/1PdCRBB)

Retail Acquisitions, the former owner of BHS, pledged to keep all funds in the business and plough any proceeds from the sale of the group's properties into its day-to-day running until a deal had been struck on the future of the BHS pension scheme, the Guardian understands. (bit.ly/1PdD87D)

The Telegraph

The Bank of Scotland has warned that nearly a third of companies are planning further job cuts to survive the slow recovery from sub-$30 a barrel oil prices seen earlier this year. The bank's annual oil sector survey shows that 43 percent of companies are planning cost cutting. (bit.ly/1PdD9Zl)

Deliveroo, the London-based food delivery network, is due to hit revenue of 130 million pounds this year, solidifying its position as one of UK's most-promising technology companies. (bit.ly/1PdCPtl)

Sky News

HouseSimple, an online estate agent backed by Charles Dunstone, has raised 13 million pounds to fund its growth plans, Sky News understands. (bit.ly/1PdCCX6)

The Independent

Sports Direct International Plc boss Mike Ashley has said he will now appear before MPs to defend his firm's "good name". Ashley has backed down after months of refusing to give evidence to the Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) select committee about working conditions at his sporting goods chain. (ind.pn/1PdCCq9)

