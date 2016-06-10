June 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- The UK oil industry is on track to shed 120,000 jobs by
the end of the year, according to a report by Oil & Gas UK, an
industry lobby group. It said that the industry would support
about 330,000 UK jobs this year, down from 450,000 in 2014. (bit.ly/1U4gENC)
- House prices fell last month at their steepest rate since
the end of 2011 as uncertainty about Brexit and the introduction
of a new tax on buy-to-let landlords hit the market. (bit.ly/1U4grtP)
The Guardian
- Philip Green's wife enjoyed a 53 million pound ($76.65
million) windfall after the sale of BHS' headquarters to
Arcadia, the retail business controlled by the couple. The deal
for Marylebone House in north London is likely to pose further
questions for the Greens about their role in the collapse of
BHS. (bit.ly/1U4j2E8)
- Billionaire investor George Soros has warned that a Brexit
vote this month would make the breakup of the EU "almost
certain". (bit.ly/1U4giql)
The Telegraph
- Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh is to make its
highly anticipated entrance into the UK grocery market in a move
which threatens to damage yet further Britain's already
under-pressure "Big Four" supermarkets. (bit.ly/1YaZ9L8)
- Permanently low interest rates are ruining investments and
savings, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) has warned, undermining long-term economic
growth. (bit.ly/1VPpMFo)
Sky News
- McColl's retail Group Plc, the publicly listed
convenience store operator, is among several parties who have
lodged an interest in buying the portfolio of Co-op properties.
(bit.ly/1U4gztn)
- Members of the British Bankers' Association (BBA) are
expected to endorse plans put forward last year to subsume the
organisation under a new umbrella body that will represent a
broader constituency of financial services firms. (bit.ly/1U4ho5C)
The Independent
- Vodafone Group Plc customers have been urged to
check their bills immediately after thousands of customers
reported errors. Martin Lewis, founder of Moneysavingexpert.com,
said customers should check that their direct debit had been set
up correctly and that they were on the right tariff after his
website received a huge number of reports of these issues and
poor customer service. (ind.pn/1U4hxGc)
- Argos customers who signed up for store cards could
receive a refund of up to 100 pounds each after the company
revealed it had wrongly charged many for late fees. Home Retail
Group Plc, the company behind Argos, said it is has put
aside up to 30 million pounds to correct the mistake. Affected
customers will receive a letter from the retailer in the next
few weeks. (ind.pn/1U4hBpm)
($1 = 0.6915 pounds)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter
Cooney)