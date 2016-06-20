June 20 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Officials in Frankfurt are looking at plans to seize trading
in hundreds of billions' worth of euros processed in London
should UK vote to leave the European Union. (bit.ly/1YzBEf9)
Volkswagen AG is set to reward its shareholders
with a small dividend this week, but its board will face the
wrath of minority investors at its first annual meeting since
its emissions-cheating scandal broke. (bit.ly/1YzCrg5)
The Guardian
Billionaire Richard Branson is stepping up his pro-European
Union efforts, launching a nationwide campaign to urge people to
back remain and warning of the economic and political pitfalls
of a Brexit vote. (bit.ly/1YzCuZi)
Ten of the world's leading economists have issued a warning
about the consequences of UK leaving the European Union as the
City prepares for the pound to plunge and shares to fall in the
event of a Brexit vote in Thursday's referendum. (bit.ly/1YzCV5Q)
The Telegraph
Boris Johnson has called on voters to seize the once in a
lifetime opportunity of Brexit and "change the whole course of
European history." (bit.ly/1YzBAMq)
National Grid Plc is recruiting cash-strapped
National Health Service hospitals to fire up their emergency
generators and turn down their air conditioning systems when
power supplies are scarce. (bit.ly/1YzCx7m)
Sky News
One of Britain's leading business charities, Business in the
Community, will announce the appointment of Amanda Mackenzie as
its next chief executive on Monday amid increasingly intense
scrutiny of private sector tax affairs and companies' treatment
of their workforces. (bit.ly/1YzBDYC)
The Independent
Former Conservative Party chair Sayeeda Warsi has defected
from the "Leave" campaign and opted for Britain to remain within
the EU. She cited "hate and xenophobia" as the reasons for
changing her position. (ind.pn/1YzD7C7)
