July 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy: The Times Burberry fashions a new future as Bailey steps back Burberry has finally bowed to investor pressure and replaced Christopher Bailey as chief executive as part of a wider overhaul of senior management at the British luxury fashion house. After months of shareholder unrest and a steep fall in Burberry's share price, the retailer has announced that Marco Gobbetti will become chief executive next year. Mr Bailey will step down as chief executive and become "president" of Burberry, while retaining his long-held position as chief creative designer. (bit.ly/29A0n0m) The Guardian HSBC escapes U.S. money laundering charges after UK intervention The U.S. government decided not to pursue criminal charges against HSBC Holdings Plc for allowing terrorists and drug dealers to launder millions of dollars after George Osborne and the UK banking regulator intervened to warn that prosecuting Britain's biggest bank could lead to a "global financial disaster". On Monday, a congressional report published letters and emails from Osborne and Financial Services Authority officials to their U.S. counterparts warning that launching criminal action against HSBC in 2012 could have sparked a "financial calamity". (bit.ly/29u24JB) Tata Steel refuses to guarantee future of Port Talbot plant Tata Steel Ltd has refused to guarantee the future of the Port Talbot works, saying there are "multiple elements" that need to be overcome in order to secure a rescue deal for its UK business. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director of Tata Steel Europe, warned on Monday that the steel industry faced immense challenges and the company needed to build a sustainable business. (bit.ly/29EkVFr) The Telegraph Deutsche Boerse lowers vote threshold, extends deadline in bid to seal LSE deal Deutsche Boerse AG has cut the vote threshold needed to clear its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc in a bid to push the deal through, giving investors an extra two weeks to lend their support. The German exchange now needs the support of 60 percent of shareholders - instead of 75 percent previously - to win approval for the 20 billion pound ($25.98 billion) merger, which has already been backed overwhelmingly by LSE investors. (bit.ly/29Ah5LG) Tesla 'investigated by SEC' over handling of autopilot crash Tesla Motors Inc, the electric car manufacturer, is being investigated by U.S. regulators over whether it breached securities law by failing to tell investors that one of its self-driving saloons had been involved in a fatal accident. The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining whether Tesla, which is led by technology billionaire Elon Musk, should have considered a crash on May 7 a "material' event and alerted its shareholders, according to The Wall Street Journal. (bit.ly/29D42vy) Sky News Odeon in 1 bln stg deal talks with Chinese tycoon The Odeon cinema chain is in talks to be sold to a company controlled by China's richest man in a 1 billion pound ($1.30 billion) deal that would ignite hopes that the UK's impending exit from the European Union has not dented its attractiveness to overseas investors. AMC Entertainment Holdings, which is majority-owned by Wang Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, is in detailed negotiations with Terra Firma Capital Partners, which owns Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group. (bit.ly/29zVqEV) Deliveroo Targets Unicorn Status With New Funds One of London's fastest-growing technology companies is in talks about a fresh round of funding which could take it beyond the $1 billion threshold coveted by start-ups. Deliveroo, which couriers food to consumers from thousands of restaurants, is finalising its fourth capital-raising since the start of last year. An announcement about the new funding round could be made as early as this month, according to people close to Deliveroo. If the new capital takes its value to $1 billion (770 million pounds) or more, it would make the company one of a select band of "unicorns", the label applied to tech start-ups which achieve that valuation. (bit.ly/29ys07t) ($1 = 0.7698 pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)