The Times
Burberry pay is 'manifestly out of touch'
A leading independent City voting adviser has criticised
Burberry Group Plc over the handling of its recent
management reshuffle and has attacked its pay to senior
executives as being excessive and "out of touch". (bit.ly/29BL6iv)
The Guardian
Airbus to cut back production of A380 aircraft
Airbus Group SE is to cut production of the A380
superjumbo, highlighting the lacklustre performance of the
biggest passenger jet ever built. The plane-maker aims to cut
production to just 12 A380s in 2018, compared with 27 deliveries
in 2015. (bit.ly/29wGwwd)
M&S to create small investors panel to scrutinise
performance
Marks and Spencer Group Plc is offering small
investors a direct line to the boardroom with the creation of a
shareholder panel to scrutinise performance. The plan was
announced on Tuesday by M&S chairman Robert Swannell at the
company's annual investor meeting, where management regularly
faces fierce criticism of its underperforming clothing business,
which last week reported its biggest fall in sales since the
2008 banking crisis. (bit.ly/29Pw8lk)
The Telegraph
Unicredit to raise 1 billion euros in two days by selling
stakes in other European banks
Italian bank UniCredit SpA is selling off a 10
percent stake in Polish lender Bank Pekao, in a deal
which could raise more than 700 million euros in proceeds. (bit.ly/29BJSne)
Sky News
Wonga To Name Kneafsey As New Chief Executive
Wonga will name a new group chief executive this week,
handing her the daunting task of returning Britain's biggest
payday lender to the black after years of mounting losses. Wonga
will announce that Tara Kneafsey, who already runs its UK
business, is to assume control of the wider business in a move
that will eventually pave the way for its chairman to step back
to a non-executive role. A statement about Kneafsey's promotion
is expected to be made on Wednesday. (bit.ly/29BPgCP)
Tata Wants Speciality Steel Bids This Week
Tata Steel Ltd has given bidders for a division
employing more than 1,500 people just days to table offers, even
as the rest of its British workforce faces months of uncertainty
about the company's future ownership. Parties interested in
buying Tata's speciality steel unit, which includes five UK
manufacturing sites, have been told to table indicative
proposals by 15 July. (bit.ly/2a7iWHE)
Deutsche Floats Surprise RBS Shipping Bid
Germany's biggest lender has emerged as a surprise contender
to take on a multibillion-dollar shipping finance business even
as its share price barely hovers above record lows. Deutsche
Bank has expressed an interest in buying part or all
of a $3 billion Greek shipping portfolio owned by the
taxpayer-backed Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. (bit.ly/2a7jhud)
The Independent
UBS boss Andrea Orcel says jobs could be moved from London
after Brexit
Andrea Orcel, president of UBS investment bank, has warned
the Swiss bank is considering moving its staff to a European
country, following the UK's vote to leave the EU. UBS Group AG
, considered to be the world's largest manager of
private wealth, previously warned that London is likely to see
an exodus of finance jobs in the wake of the Brexit vote. (ind.pn/29ECc1Z)
