July 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

North Sea oil workers to strike over pay cuts of up to 30 pct

Up to eight North Sea oil platforms owned by Royal Dutch Shell Plc were facing the threat of strike action last night after rig workers rejected plans for further steep pay cuts. (bit.ly/29zp89U)

The Guardian

Co-op sells 298 small shops to McColl's

The Co-operative Group has sold 298 small shops to convenience store specialist McColl's Retail Group Plc for 117 million pounds ($153.53 million). The deal, which is subject to approval by the competition watchdog, leaves the Co-op with about 2,450 stores after the sale of 100 properties including 36 stores to Hilco in May. (bit.ly/2aaGzz2)

The Telegraph

Deutsche Boerse reaches halfway point in vote for London Stock Exchange merger

Deutsche Boerse AG has reached the halfway point in signing up investors to support its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, enabling a wave of investors tied up in tracker funds to join in to back the deal. The Frankfurt-based markets operator said 53 percent of its investors have now tendered their shares in support of the 21- billion-pound ($27.56-billion) tie-up, after a month-long tender process that has now been extended. (bit.ly/29EaQdN)

Towergate fined 2.6 mln stg for failing to ring-fence client money

Towergate has been fined 2.6 million pounds ($3.41 million)by Financial Conduct Authority for failing to ring-fence client funds, leaving accounts with shortfalls totalling 12.6 million pounds ($16.53 million) between 2005 and 2013. The Financial Conduct Authority has also fined the firm's former chief financial officer, Timothy Philip, 60,000 pounds and banned him from overseeing client and insurer money. Mr Philip left the firm in 2012. (bit.ly/29ELRTP)

Sky News

Poundland Agrees Takeover Deal Worth 597 million stg

A South African retailer has agreed terms to enter the UK's single price discount market in a 597-million-pound ($783.38-million) takeover of Poundland Group Plc. Steinhoff International said the chain, which has more than 900 stores across the UK and Ireland, would be a "complementary fit" for its growth ambitions across Europe. (bit.ly/29QV9zL)

The Independent

Aberdeen lifts property fund suspension

Aberdeen Asset Management Plc has lifted the suspension on its 2.7 billion pounds ($3.54 billion) UK property fund, the company said in a statement today. The fund manager was one of six funds that froze withdrawals last week after uncertainties about UK property prices saw investors rush to withdraw their cash. In total, around 18 billion pounds of client money was affected. (ind.pn/29vtt2w) ($1 = 0.7621 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)