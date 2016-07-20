July 20 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
IMF cuts growth forecasts for Britain after Brexit vote
The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecasts
for the UK and the global economy following the vote to leave
the European Union. IMF called the Brexit vote a risk for the
entire world economy and said that there will be a "substantial
increase in economic, political, and institutional uncertainty,"
especially in Europe. (bit.ly/2a7lZ4a)
The Guardian
Volkswagen sued in three U.S. states over diesel emissions
cheating
Three U.S. states are suing Volkswagen AG
alleging that bosses knew the automaker's cars had been
engineered to cheat U.S. pollution tests and had concluded that
"breaking the law and risking the imposition of fines was an
acceptable cost of doing business." New York, Massachusetts and
Maryland have filed lawsuits alleging that former VW Chief
Executive Martin Winterkorn and other top executives were
involved in a campaign of "systematic cheating and deception" to
mislead US regulators over the emissions of its diesel cars. (bit.ly/29TE5Ek)
Store Twenty One to axe hundreds of jobs as it shuts nearly
80 shops
Hundreds of workers are to lose their jobs as the lossmaking
fashion chain Store Twenty One prepares to close nearly 80 shops
as part of a rescue deal with landlords. (bit.ly/29LVn6O)
The Telegraph
SABMiller board to discuss investor opposition to AB InBev
deal
SABMiller directors will on Wednesday discuss
mounting frustration among some of the FTSE 100 brewer's
shareholders with the terms of its 77 billion pound takeover by
rival Anheuser-Busch InBev. (bit.ly/2aeSGiB)
Sky News
Fidelity Chief Backs May's Pay Crackdown
One of the City's top investors is to come out in support of
Theresa May's plan for a crackdown on City pay that will give
investors a binding annual vote on big boardroom reward
packages. Dominic Rossi, the chief investment officer at
Fidelity International, will declare on Wednesday that the new
prime minister's proposal will "add significant momentum to
efforts to better align...rewards with shareholder interests."
(bit.ly/29YjpxQ)
Struggling Co-op Bank Shakes Up City Advisers
The Co-operative Bank is shaking up its relationship with
City advisers as the troubled lender prepares for an overhaul of
its top executives. Co-op Bank is close to hiring investment
bankers to help steer it through the next phase of a turnaround
plan which began soon after its near-collapse three years ago.
(bit.ly/2asa5kc)
