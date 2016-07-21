July 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Guardian
Sports Direct minimum wage investigation to cover shop
workers
The official investigation into Sports Direct International
Plc's failure to pay its warehouse workers the national
minimum wage is understood to have been widened to include the
sportswear chain's 13,000 retail workers. In a development that
could significantly increase the scope of potential fines and
back-pay due, investigators from HM Revenue & Customs are
examining if Sports Direct retail staff - as well as about 3,000
warehouse workers at the group's headquarters in Shirebrook,
Derbyshire - have been paid less than the legal minimum. (bit.ly/29OqJK0)
Mondelez in talks to buy Cadbury biscuit licence from
Burton's
Mondelez International Plc, the owner of Cadbury,
is in talks to buy back the licence for the British
chocolatier's biscuit business in a deal worth up to 200 million
pounds. The U.S. confectionery giant previously known as Kraft,
which bought Cadbury in 2010, is in talks with Burton's
Biscuits, the Birmingham-based business which has the right to
make Cadbury Fingers and Cadbury Animals in perpetuity under a
deal signed in 1986. (bit.ly/29WHz98)
Unilever buys Dollar Shave Club in male grooming fight with
P&G
Unilever Plc is to go head-to-head with its arch
consumer goods rival Procter & Gamble Co in the male
shaving market after buying Dollar Shave Club for an estimated
$1 billion. P&G owns Gillette, which dominates the global
shaving market and accounts for around 60 percent of sales in
North America. (bit.ly/2ahSvmx)
The Telegraph
BP eyeing sell-off of UK oil terminals and pipeline stake
BP Plc is selling off a string of fuel storage
terminals as well as its stake in an enormous pipeline as part
of a shake-up of its operations in the UK that affects around
350 jobs. (bit.ly/29VXQhj)
Sky News
Top HSBC Banker Arrested In US Fraud Case
A senior HSBC Holdings Plc executive faces fraud
charges over a currency trade from which the bank allegedly
profited at a client's expense. Mark Johnson, the
London-headquartered lender's head of global foreign exchange
cash trading, and Stuart Scott, a former colleague, were accused
on Wednesday of defrauding an unnamed company by 'front-running'
a $3.4bn purchase of sterling for their own benefit.
VW Takes Fresh 2.2 Billion Euros Hit Over Diesel Scandal
Volkswagen AG has taken a fresh 2.2 billion
euros profit hit thanks to "further legal risks" in North
America where it is facing big payouts over the diesel emissions
scandal. It comes a day after three U.S. states filed three
civil lawsuits against the company in cases that could lead to
fines of hundreds of millions of dollars or more. (bit.ly/2ahRzOV)
