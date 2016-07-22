July 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Hinkley could get green light next week

EDF has moved a step closer towards approving its 18 billion pound ($23.83 billion) project to build a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point by calling a board meeting to consider a final investment decision. Company directors will meet next Thursday to make a final judgment on whether to proceed with their plans to build two nuclear reactors in Somerset. The station would generate 7 percent of all electricity in Britain. (bit.ly/2a0kjqT)

The Guardian

Hundreds of jobs at risk as 30 more BHS stores prepare to close

Administrators to BHS are to close about 30 further stores at the end of July, taking the total closures to more than 50. Unions said that more than 700 staff were likely to be affected by the latest closures and most would probably be made redundant. Administrators are expected to redeploy some employees, but the closures suggest that hopes of finding a buyer are fading. (bit.ly/29Xsaeb)

ECB to monitor Brexit impact before making stimulus decision

The European Central Bank has adopted a wait-and-see approach to the UK's Brexit decision and will wait for at least another six weeks before deciding whether it needs to boost growth in the eurozone. The ECB president, Mario Draghi, said his staff would "continue to monitor economic and financial market developments very closely," but gave no clues as to what the bank might do. (bit.ly/2afb8Ij)

The Telegraph

MasterCard to acquire payments processor VocaLink in 700 mln stg deal

MasterCard Inc has agreed to buy UK-based VocaLink, gifting a windfall to a number of British banks that jointly own the payment processing company. MasterCard will acquire 92.4 percent of VocaLink Holdings for approximately 700 million pounds ($926.59 million). London-based VocaLink offers payment technology platforms and is responsible for real-time fast payments used in internet and telephone banking, as well as communications in ATM machines. (bit.ly/29YP16e)

HSBC trader at centre of fraud probe sat on Bank of England forex panel

The former HSBC currency trader at the heart of a U.S. fraud investigation spent more than two years on a panel that advised the Bank of England, it has emerged, as the U.S. Department of Justice widens its probe to examine more currency trades. (bit.ly/2af92It)

SABMiller chairman defends AB InBev takeover to shareholders

The chairman of SABMiller Plc has insisted the company's 76 billion pound ($100.60 billion) takeover by rival ABInBev does not discriminate against the majority of its investors, even though many of the brewer's shareholders will not be able accept a contentious stock-and-cash offer. (bit.ly/29PhT2d)

Sky News

BT Endures Second Day Of Internet Disruption

BT Group Plc's internet customers have been enduring a second day of service disruption - blamed by the company on a power issue - now said to be fixed. (bit.ly/29X6lqR)

VocaLink boss nets 5 mln stg from Mastercard deal

The chief executive of VocaLink will be handed a multi-million pound windfall from Mastercard Inc's takeover of the British payments firm. David Yates, who will remain with the business following the deal, is in line to receive a payout of around 5 million pounds. (bit.ly/2ajJOYZ) ($1 = 0.7555 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)