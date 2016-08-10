Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 10 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain's biggest bookmaker, William Hill, insisted that it had a strong independent future yesterday after rejecting a 3.2 billion pound joint takeover bid from Rank Group and 888 Holdings. bit.ly/2aXR6zd
Standard Life affirmed its decade-long commitment to growing its dividend, saying the latest payout demonstrated its confidence in the future despite tough economic times. bit.ly/2aXRayX
The Guardian
Uber has urged Transport for London to drop new requirements for drivers to pass a written English exam, saying thousands could be put out of business. bit.ly/2aXRyNU
The Bank of England's post-Brexit economic recovery plan got off to a stumbling start when it was unable to buy as many government bonds as it needed from major City investors. bit.ly/2aXQpWU
The Telegraph
Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project is close to unravelling after France's ruling socialist party threw its support behind dissident trade union leaders and called for a fundamental review of the high-cost venture. bit.ly/2aXS4eY
ITV is understood to be in advanced talks to buy Entertainment One, the Canadian TV and film group. The deal is expected to be announced soon, and will see ITV take on the rights to shows including Peppa Pig, the cartoon character-turned global children's phenomenon. bit.ly/2aXQvhi
Sky News
The former head of Deloitte's operations in the UK, John Connolly, is plotting a string of takeover deals aimed at creating a rival to the accounting profession's powerhouse quartet. bit.ly/2aXQUQO
Billionaire landowner the Duke of Westminster, Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, died at the age 64 on Tuesday afternoon at the Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire. bit.ly/2aXR3Un
The Independent
If Britain crashes out of the European single market for goods and services in the wake of the Brexit vote the country could be permanently poorer by 4 per cent of GDP, according to estimates from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. ind.pn/2aXQnyd
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler)
