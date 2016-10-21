Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Nestle SA, the maker of Kit Kat and Maggi noodles, has cut its forecast for sales growth this year as it struggles with competition and said it could increase prices in the UK. bit.ly/2drGAnf

The Guardian

- A planned Southern rail strike that would have happened close to Remembrance Day has been suspended following a request from the British Legion. The union said it had suspended the strike on Nov. 3 after being contacted by the armed forces charity. bit.ly/2drKaha

- The UK's chief tax man has referred the parcel delivery giant Hermes to HM Revenue and Customs compliance officers following complaints by couriers that they are being paid at levels equivalent to below the "national living wage." bit.ly/2drMgOd

The Telegraph

- Brazilian prosecutors have charged 26 people in connection with the Samarco mine disaster last year which killed 19 people. Of those charged, 21 have been accused of qualified homicide. bit.ly/2dtFylR

- British engineering companies Senior Plc and Keller Group Plc lost nearly 18 percent of their market value this morning after issuing downbeat trading updates, warning investors that full-year performance will be lower than they previously thought. bit.ly/2dtGkiC

Sky News

- Thousands of Post Office workers are to stage a one-day strike later this month over jobs, pensions and branch closures. Communication Workers Union members will walk out on Oct. 31. bit.ly/2drGHzc

- Carlos Ghosn is to be the new chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp after Nissan Motors Co Ltd became the scandal-hit brand's biggest shareholder. bit.ly/2drJUPc

The Independent

- Three former Tesco Plc executives will stand trial in September next year in relation to the 326 million pounds accounting scandal at Britain's biggest supermarket. ind.pn/2drLuke

