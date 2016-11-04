Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Alphabet Inc's Google is digging in for a
protracted fight with the European Commission, describing
allegations that it abused its dominance in the online search
business as wrong in "fact, law, and economics". bit.ly/2eZY5e7
A French prosecutor has called for HSBC Holdings Plc
and two senior executives from its Swiss private
banking arm to face criminal trial for enabling customers to
hide more than 2 billion euros from the tax authorities. bit.ly/2eZW3dP
The Guardian
The British property market's post-crash boom will come to a
halt in 2017 when house prices flatline after five years of
increases, according to an industry forecast. bit.ly/2eZX8T0
British car manufacturing is at risk of "death by a thousand
cuts" if companies invest in other countries rather than the UK
after the Brexit vote, an industry leader has warned. bit.ly/2eZYjlx
The Telegraph
Online sports betting giant GVC will pay its shareholders an
unexpected 30 million euros (27 million pounds) dividend this
February after its takeover of Bwin.party earlier this year
delivered bumper profits. bit.ly/2ejDTQt
The long-awaited announcement about the future of the Navy's
new frigates could come as early as today, delivering a boost to
prime contractor BAE Systems Plc. bit.ly/2fhIXZX
Sky News
The Bank of England has warned that households face a sharp
upturn in inflation over the next few months after tearing up
its economic forecasts. bit.ly/2eZWYL9
The Pensions Regulator's decision to initiate formal
proceedings against Sir Philip and Lady Green and Dominic
Chappell over the hole in the BHS pension scheme is a dramatic
moment in this long-running saga. bit.ly/2eZZvVN
The Independent
The chief executive of Aston Martin has called for the
Government to extend assurances provided to Nissan Motor Co Ltd
to other carmakers. ind.pn/2eZZRMn
Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca has shut nine of its
restaurants after a suspected outbreak of norovirus. Public
Health England (PHE) said it had launched an investigation after
205 staff and 160 members of the public fell ill. ind.pn/2f010U0
