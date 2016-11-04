Nov 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Alphabet Inc's Google is digging in for a protracted fight with the European Commission, describing allegations that it abused its dominance in the online search business as wrong in "fact, law, and economics". bit.ly/2eZY5e7

A French prosecutor has called for HSBC Holdings Plc and two senior executives from its Swiss private banking arm to face criminal trial for enabling customers to hide more than 2 billion euros from the tax authorities. bit.ly/2eZW3dP

The British property market's post-crash boom will come to a halt in 2017 when house prices flatline after five years of increases, according to an industry forecast. bit.ly/2eZX8T0

British car manufacturing is at risk of "death by a thousand cuts" if companies invest in other countries rather than the UK after the Brexit vote, an industry leader has warned. bit.ly/2eZYjlx

Online sports betting giant GVC will pay its shareholders an unexpected 30 million euros (27 million pounds) dividend this February after its takeover of Bwin.party earlier this year delivered bumper profits. bit.ly/2ejDTQt

The long-awaited announcement about the future of the Navy's new frigates could come as early as today, delivering a boost to prime contractor BAE Systems Plc. bit.ly/2fhIXZX

The Bank of England has warned that households face a sharp upturn in inflation over the next few months after tearing up its economic forecasts. bit.ly/2eZWYL9

The Pensions Regulator's decision to initiate formal proceedings against Sir Philip and Lady Green and Dominic Chappell over the hole in the BHS pension scheme is a dramatic moment in this long-running saga. bit.ly/2eZZvVN

The chief executive of Aston Martin has called for the Government to extend assurances provided to Nissan Motor Co Ltd to other carmakers. ind.pn/2eZZRMn

Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca has shut nine of its restaurants after a suspected outbreak of norovirus. Public Health England (PHE) said it had launched an investigation after 205 staff and 160 members of the public fell ill. ind.pn/2f010U0

