The Times
Michael Sherwood, the most senior British executive at
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, is to leave, bringing an end to
a 30-year career that recently became embroiled in the BHS
collapse. bit.ly/2fWCMbk
The amount of money in a bank that is safeguarded by the
government is expected to be raised early in the new year after
the Bank of England said on Monday it was considering restoring
the deposit guarantee limit to 85,000 pounds ($106,190.50) only
a year after it was cut 75,000 pounds. bit.ly/2fWCu4h
The Guardian
Citigroup Inc has replaced HSBC Holdings Plc
and joined JPMorgan Chase & Co to top a list of banks
potentially posing the greatest risks to the global financial
system in, according to an annual ranking by the Financial
Stability Board. bit.ly/2fWMeeA
Patients could be told to bring two forms of identification
including a passport to hospital to prove they are eligible for
free treatment under new rules to stop so-called health tourism.
The most senior official in the Department of Health told MPs on
Monday that he was looking at making hospitals check patients'
papers to find out whether they should be paying, a proposal he
admitted was "controversial". bit.ly/2fWJQoq
The Telegraph
Britain's aerospace industry is pitching for a slice of the
2 billion pounds pledged by Prime Minister Theresa May to boost
science and technology research, saying the cash will help
deliver high-skill, high-value jobs for the country. bit.ly/2fWGBNF
IBM Corp has committed to a multi-million pound
project to build four new data centres in UK, the latest in a
series of UK investments by major U.S. technology groups. bit.ly/2fWD4it
Sky News
Chesnara Plc, owner of Countrywide Assured, is in
advanced talks to buy Legal & General Group Plc's Dutch
operations, in the latest example of European insurance industry
consolidation. bit.ly/2fWB89A
Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to cut business tax
to the lowest level in the G20 but has come under fire for
watering down plans to put workers on company boards. In a bold
pledge in her first speech to a CBI conference, May suggested
the government could cut corporation tax below the 15 percent
promised by Donald Trump during his campaign. bit.ly/2fWN9vy
The Independent
Richard Branson's Virgin Group is to help bankroll a
campaign set up in secret by Blairite former ministers and
advisers to derail Brexit, according to an email seen by the
Independent. ind.pn/2fWKTEE
