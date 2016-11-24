Nov 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Richard Boath, former chairman of financial institutions at
Barclays Plc, was dismissed after an interview he gave
to the Serious Fraud Office as part of a criminal investigation
into the bank's Qatari capital-raising was passed to the lender,
a London tribunal has been told. bit.ly/2f8Dfue
BT Group Plc's mobile phone operator, EE, answered
Ofcom's call for coverage across UK on Wednesday with a pledge
to try to extend its 4G mobile service to 95 percent of the
country by 2020. bit.ly/2ghwthU
The Guardian
Chancellor Philip Hammond conceded that Brexit will blow a
59 billion pounds ($73.34 billion) black hole in the public
finances over the next five years, as he outlined plans to boost
investment in infrastructure and housing to equip the UK economy
for life outside the European Union. bit.ly/2ghBcA7
Weaker business spending and a squeeze on consumers from
higher inflation will dent the UK economy next year, but
warnings for a post-referendum recession should prove unfounded,
according to the Office for Budget Responsibility. bit.ly/2ghueem
The Telegraph
Insurers have hit out at plans to increase insurance premium
tax for the third time in 18 months, a move that is expected to
raise more than 4 billion pounds for the UK Treasury but which
was branded "a hammer blow for the hard pressed" by critics. bit.ly/2ghvVIE
Sky News
Britain's biggest independent operator of telecommunications
towers, Arqiva, has begun secret preparations for a 5 billion
pounds sale that would mean ditching a long-awaited London stock
market listing, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2ghyLxh
Austin Reed is to make a return to UK's high streets in a
year's time, under plans to rebuild the business following its
collapse in the summer. bit.ly/2ghFgjK
The Independent
Philip Green's 100 million pounds superyacht could be seized
to pay the pensions of thousands of BHS workers, said the
Pensions Regulator Chief Executive Lesley Titcomb. ind.pn/2ghzgYq
