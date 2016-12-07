Dec 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times Workers at a large engineering company are facing an uncertain Christmas after being told that the company is cutting hundreds of jobs. Up to 470 Doosan Babcock staff in the UK could be cut, and its base in Renfrew, where it employs about 800 workers, is going to be among the places hardest hit. Last night it confirmed that the machining and assembly plant at Renfrew will shut as part of the restructuring, in what will be seen as a serious blow to the Scottish manufacturing sector. (bit.ly/2gArQju) The Guardian Britain's largest coal power producer, Drax Group Plc , is bidding to buy Opus Energy and four gas stations in a move away from its coal legacy that has been welcomed by investors. Drax said it has made a 340 million pounds ($430.27 million) offer for business energy provider Opus Energy, an acquisition that will create Britain's fifth-biggest business energy retailer in combination with Drax's existing Haven Power customers. (bit.ly/2g7pjRO) Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is being forced to justify if the 400 million pound it has set aside to compensate small business customers will be large enough to meet the claims from those who argue they have been mistreated by the bailed-out bank. (bit.ly/2hdy3Sa) Plans by leading Italian banks to raise billions of euros from investors to boost their financial strength have been damaged by the outcome of Sunday's referendum, ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday as it downgraded its outlook for the sector. (bit.ly/2hffblM) The Telegraph The boss of FTSE 100 mining group Rio Tinto Plc has insisted a dispute with China over copper exports from Mongolia will be resolved shortly. Jean-Sebastian Jacques, the French executive who was promoted to the top job in July, said the Anglo Australian miner was used to working with the authorities in the region and hoped to resume exports soon. (bit.ly/2h3p6fD) Holiday tour operator Thomas Cook Group Plc will pay 55.8 million pounds to take control of the retail travel business it set up with the Co-operative Group as its food-to-funeral partner ends months of speculation over its plans to exit the travel industry. (bit.ly/2gQ4EAM) Standard Chartered Plc, the FTSE 100 emerging markets-focused bank, is looking at setting up a legal base in either Dublin or Frankfurt to ensure it can continue doing business in the European Union following Brexit. (bit.ly/2g8mI50) Sky News The Football Association is close to unveiling the most lucrative kit sponsorship deal in its history despite the England team's limp exit from Euro 2016 and even as the sport's sexual abuse scandal continues to escalate. Nike Inc, the American sportswear manufacturer, has agreed the terms of a 400 million pound, 12-year extension to its existing deal with the FA. (bit.ly/2g58x5E) The Office for National Statistics has admitted that a "processing error" has resulted in a multibillion pound overestimate of the UK's current account gap with the rest of the world. It has discovered a mistake in the way it accounted for imports and exports of "erratic" goods such as gold, silver, precious stones, aircraft and ships. (bit.ly/2heZLCo) The FTSE-100 asset manager Schroders Plc will this week name executives from the defence and technology sectors to its board as it recovers from a bruising shareholder revolt earlier this year. Schroders is lining up Ian King, the chief executive of defence contractor BAE Systems Plc, and Avid Larizadeh Duggan, a partner at Google Ventures, as non-executive directors. (bit.ly/2gZGn8X) The Independent Lego, the plastic brick giant, is to appoint its first non- Dane chief executive as it embarks on a wide-ranging management shake-up. Bali Padda, 60, who has been with Lego since 2002, has been appointed chief executive of the 84-year-old company and will take over on Jan. 1. (ind.pn/2h38Eyg) ($1 = 0.7902 British pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)