Dec 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times Glencore Plc and Qatar are to deliver a $10 billion boost to the Kremlin's coffers by buying a fifth of Rosneft , Russia's state-controlled oil group. The deal marks a dramatic return to dealmaking and expansion for Glencore, which has spent the past year allaying investors' concerns by cutting billions in debt by selling assets. (bit.ly/2hibpfC) Thousands of steel jobs were secured last night when Tata Steel Ltd agreed to keep Port Talbot's blast furnaces running without cutting the workforce for another five years. The agreement was hailed as a breakthrough by unions after months of negotiations over a £15 billion British Steel pension deficit, which had proved a stumbling block for attempts to rescue Port Talbot. (bit.ly/2hly3zS) The Guardian A five-year investigation by competition authorities in Brussels into rigging of interest rates drew to a close on Wednesday when three major banks - including HSBC Holdings Plc - were fined 485 million euros ($521.81 million) for colluding to manipulate a crucial benchmark rate. The three banks, which also included JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Agricole, did not agree to an earlier settlement involving a seven-bank cartel over the setting of the interest rate known as Euribor. All three deny wrongdoing. (bit.ly/2gDTJXT) Britain's top tax inspector has called on the chancellor, Philip Hammond, to review the tax rules for super-rich football stars who are avoiding tax by siphoning earnings from Premier League games into image rights companies based in offshore tax havens. Jon Thompson, chief executive of HMRC, told a committee of MPs that offshore image rights payments were now "the most significant risk in football". (bit.ly/2gDQDU1) The Telegraph British software company Sage Group Plc said it has put its North American payments business up for sale, a major move in the FTSE 100 software giant's attempt to turn the business around. On Wednesday, it said it was "evaluating potential strategic options" for the business including a sale, cautioning that there was no guarantee of one. (bit.ly/2gWVORT) Craft beer maker Camden Town Brewery is preparing to roll out its flagship Hells lager across bars and restaurants in New York from later this month. (bit.ly/2gb8F3s) Sky News Dalton Philips, the former boss of supermarket chain Wm Morrison, is to return to the British high street in a leading role at one of Britain's fastest-growing casual dining groups. Philips will on Thursday be named as the chairman of Byron, the upmarket burger chain. (bit.ly/2gbbHom) ($1 = 0.9295 euro) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)