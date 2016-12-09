Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times McDonald's Corp is to move its overseas headquarters to the UK from Luxembourg in a boost to Britain's status as a trading post after Brexit. The American fast food company said that it would pay corporation tax in the UK on royalties generated by its hamburger restaurants outside the U.S. About two-thirds of McDonald's revenue comes from non-U.S. markets. (bit.ly/2gH5TiD) National Grid Plc has agreed to sell a controlling stake in its 82,000-mile gas pipeline network to a group of international investors, including China's sovereign wealth fund. Britain's power network operator is offloading a 61 percent holding in the largest distributor of gas in the country to a consortium led by Mira, the infrastructure division of the Australian investment bank Macquarie. (bit.ly/2hqGc68) The Guardian British outsourcing company Capita Plc, whose contracts include collecting the BBC licence fee, is to replace staff with robots as it slashes costs. Capita, a FTSE 100-listed firm that also runs the London congestion charge, said it needed to axe 2,000 jobs as part of a cost-cutting drive in response to poor trading. (bit.ly/2ghfel5) The pension funds that own the company running Britain's only high-speed railway, HS1, are considering a sale after receiving a number of offers. The Canadian investors, Borealis and Ontario Teachers, have announced a strategic review of their ownership of HS1 Ltd, which operates and manages the line on a 30-year concession until 2040. (bit.ly/2ggptRY) The Telegraph G4S and Serco are facing extensive losses as a result of the Home Office's decision to extend its asylum seeker accommodation contracts until 2019, despite efforts to improve the agreements. Under the contracts, which were signed in 2012, both firms provide accommodation, transport and other related services for asylum seekers across the UK. (bit.ly/2hlk6WE) Plans championed by Algy Cluff to create a new North Sea industry burning coal under the seabed to create gas have been officially killed off after the government said it did not intend to support the technology. The 76-year-old entrepreneur, one of the pioneers of the North Sea oil and gas industry, spent years lobbying for support for "underground coal gasification", which he hoped to carry out at a series of locations around the UK. (bit.ly/2gq0Rtc) Sky News The EU has announced legal action against the UK and six other countries over the way they handled the policing of car emissions, amid a backlash over the Volkswagen AG diesel scandal. Officials in Brussels said Germany, Britain, Spain and Luxembourg were accused of not imposing the same kind of penalties the automaker faced in the United States over its use of illegal software to mask emissions levels. (bit.ly/2ggv2zH) The private equity firm whose investments include Wagamama and Jimmy Choo is in talks to buy Loungers, the bar and restaurant chain, for about 140 million pounds ($176.1 million). Lion Capital is in exclusive negotiations to acquire the company, which has more than 75 sites across the country. A deal could be wrapped up before Christmas, according to insiders. (bit.ly/2gh86FA) ($1 = 0.7949 pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)