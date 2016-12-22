Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- British car production accelerated to its highest level in 17 years in November amid rising domestic and international demand. bit.ly/2i2F21I

- Meggitt has sold its weapons training target provider to QinetiQ for 57.5 million pounds ($71.09 million). bit.ly/2i2Ce4L

The Guardian

- The UK government has pledged to give decent broadband speeds to up to 600,000 homes via a new 400 million pounds ($494.52 million) funding pot. bit.ly/2i2E2uw

The Telegraph

- A Tunisian man wanted in connection with the deadly truck attack on a crowd at a Berlin Christmas market had been previously investigated over an earlier attack plot, a senior German official has said. bit.ly/2i2y7FJ

- UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn is facing more than a dozen resignations by MPs, Labour sources have said after a backbencher quit and triggered a by-election the Conservatives expect to win. bit.ly/2i2zkNt

Sky News

- The Polish driver of the lorry that ploughed into the Berlin market was still alive after the attack and was shot dead just before the hijacker fled, say reports. bit.ly/2i2vlAb

- The chair of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has emerged as a surprise late candidate to lead the reconstituted board of the BBC. bit.ly/2i2ATe1

The Independent

- Southern Railway is set to receive an unlikely "Christmas bonus" despite months of travel chaos and commuter misery, union bosses have said. ind.pn/2i2vDY1

- Rolls-Royce has denied reports that it avoided U.S. sanctions by exploiting a loophole to sell equipment to Iran. ind.pn/2i2w0BT

($1 = 0.8089 pounds) (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)