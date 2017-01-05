Jan 5 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
The Competition and Markets Authority has raised concerns
over Mastercard Inc's takeover of VocaLink Holdings,
warning that the deal could give the credit and debit card
provider too strong a hold over part of the United Kingdom's
payment systems. bit.ly/2hShkbX
Poor Christmas trading at Next Plc has delivered a
blow to the entire retail industry, hitting confidence and
dragging down the shares in many listed stores groups yesterday.
bit.ly/2j6eCvM
The Guardian
The discount retail chain B&M European Value Retail SA
revealed a bumper Christmas trading period with sales
up to 7.2 percent at established UK stores in 13 weeks to Dec.
24. bit.ly/2hS8RWh
David Metcalf, a founding member of the Low Pay Commission
and former chairman of the Migration Advisory Committee, was
named on Thursday as the first director of Labour Market
Enforcement. bit.ly/2j6fXmd
The Telegraph
ConvaTec Group Plc, the wound dressings
manufacturer, has bought Dutch rival Eurotec Beheer for 25
million euros ($26.30 million), in the company's first
acquisition since listing on the stock market in October. bit.ly/2j6eTi2
Britain's economy is bouncing back from the slump in
business confidence which struck in the wake of the Brexit vote,
with services, manufacturing and construction firms all
reporting solid growth in the final months of 2016. bit.ly/2j6dg4d
Sky News
Next Plc has warned its shoppers they face price
rises of up to 5 percent in the year ahead, with a series of
cost pressures potentially knocking annual profits by as much as
14 percent. bit.ly/2hSh4cV
Currency trading broker FxPro has shelved plans for a London
stock market flotation amid a crackdown by regulators on
financial spread-betting groups. bit.ly/2j6hWXS
The Independent
Mark Clare is to replace Baroness Ford as the chairman of
Grainger Plc, breaking up the first all-female board of
a FTSE company. ind.pn/2hShmR6
Department store chain John Lewis Plc saw sales
surge by more than a third in the run-up to Christmas, with a
similar boost of 31.1 percent at its Waitrose supermarkets,
despite tough trading conditions for retailers. ind.pn/2j6ht7O
