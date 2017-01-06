Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Britain's retail sector weathered its fourth poor December
in a row with negative like-for-like sales growth on the high
street amid volatile consumer sentiment, according to BDO, the
accountancy and business advisory firm. bit.ly/2hWbLcH
The London-listed carrier Fastjet Plc raises
another $48 million through a placing of shares with City
institutions and a cash injection from the South African
aviation services group Solenta. bit.ly/2hWfmaM
The Guardian
A former Snapchat employee has accused the tech company of
lying about its user numbers to deceive investors ahead of a
possible initial public offering. bit.ly/2hWa8vF
RMT, the union behind a series of strikes disrupting
services on the Southern rail network has accepted an offer of
direct talks with the government in an attempt to solve the
long-running dispute. bit.ly/2hWjW8E
The Telegraph
JPMorgan Chase & Co's CEO Jamie Dimon has warned the
French president that the country is unlikely to lure banking
jobs away from London after Brexit unless the nation overhauls
employment legislation. bit.ly/2hWh9ML
Royal Mail has launched a consultation into changes
to its final salary pension scheme amid threats of strike action
from unions. bit.ly/2hWb3MD
Sky News
Sports Direct International Plc founder Mike Ashley
rescued chairman Keith Hellawell for a second time after a fresh
vote by independent investors rejected his reappointment. bit.ly/2hW3llL
Discount supermarket Aldi Inc said on Thursday
it will increase minimum wages for its British employees by 1.5
percent from February. bit.ly/2hWlAHJ
The Independent
Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has
committed to keep its European headquarters in London in a move
seen as a vote of confidence for UK's entertainment industry in
the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU. ind.pn/2hWhDTa
The resilience of the economy in the wake of Brexit vote has
not prompted the Bank of England to change its view that Britain
will suffer near-term damage from Brexit, the Bank's chief
economist, Andy Haldane, said on Thursday. ind.pn/2hWbFC0
