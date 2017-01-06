Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's retail sector weathered its fourth poor December in a row with negative like-for-like sales growth on the high street amid volatile consumer sentiment, according to BDO, the accountancy and business advisory firm. bit.ly/2hWbLcH

The London-listed carrier Fastjet Plc raises another $48 million through a placing of shares with City institutions and a cash injection from the South African aviation services group Solenta. bit.ly/2hWfmaM

The Guardian

A former Snapchat employee has accused the tech company of lying about its user numbers to deceive investors ahead of a possible initial public offering. bit.ly/2hWa8vF

RMT, the union behind a series of strikes disrupting services on the Southern rail network has accepted an offer of direct talks with the government in an attempt to solve the long-running dispute. bit.ly/2hWjW8E

The Telegraph

JPMorgan Chase & Co's CEO Jamie Dimon has warned the French president that the country is unlikely to lure banking jobs away from London after Brexit unless the nation overhauls employment legislation. bit.ly/2hWh9ML

Royal Mail has launched a consultation into changes to its final salary pension scheme amid threats of strike action from unions. bit.ly/2hWb3MD

Sky News

Sports Direct International Plc founder Mike Ashley rescued chairman Keith Hellawell for a second time after a fresh vote by independent investors rejected his reappointment. bit.ly/2hW3llL

Discount supermarket Aldi Inc said on Thursday it will increase minimum wages for its British employees by 1.5 percent from February. bit.ly/2hWlAHJ

The Independent

Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc, has committed to keep its European headquarters in London in a move seen as a vote of confidence for UK's entertainment industry in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU. ind.pn/2hWhDTa

The resilience of the economy in the wake of Brexit vote has not prompted the Bank of England to change its view that Britain will suffer near-term damage from Brexit, the Bank's chief economist, Andy Haldane, said on Thursday. ind.pn/2hWbFC0