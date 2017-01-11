Jan 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a maximum wage to be imposed on Britain's highest earners as he tries to relaunch his leadership. bit.ly/2jsaI0m

* A tourist tax on hotels to help pay for local services is being considered by Bath council, which is lobbying the government to allow local authorities to introduce the charge. bit.ly/2jAYeYn

The Guardian

* Theresa May is facing questions about her financial interests after it emerged she set up a blind trust arrangement when she became prime minister. bit.ly/2j5t4b7

* UK's ambassador to France has said his embassy will not be forging links with far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen because the UK government has a policy of not engaging with her party, the Front National. bit.ly/2j5t0Ik

The Telegraph

* A former editor of the News of the World, David Montgomery, has emerged as the potential buyer of the Daily Express and Daily Star newspapers, in a complicated deal with their current owner Richard Desmond that could also see Trinity Mirror take a minority stake. bit.ly/2iCGcRC

* Britain's Post Office is to close and seek franchise partners for 37 of its Crown branches, threatening 290 jobs as well as 127 financial specialist staff. bit.ly/2jga2vH

Sky News

* Snap Inc, the owner of messaging app Snapchat, has confirmed it will make the UK its main hub outside the United States. bit.ly/2idQB8s

* Fresh from his trip to the United States to meet with key members of President-elect Donald Trump's team, foreign minister Boris Johnson told members of parliament there was a "huge fund of goodwill" for the UK on Capitol Hill. bit.ly/2iyZUxg

The Independent

* The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange has warned that the UK's vote to leave the European Union poses a risk to the global financial system and could cost the City of London up to 10,000 jobs if the government fails to provide a clear plan for post-Brexit operations. ind.pn/2j0DNmE

(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)