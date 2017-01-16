Jan 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Donald Trump: I'll do a deal with Britain
Donald Trump will offer Britain a quick and fair trade deal
with America within weeks of taking office to help make Brexit a
"great thing". bit.ly/2jzvQCI
Co-op Bank takes 50 mln stg pension hit
Co-op Bank has agreed to pump millions into the
pension scheme of the Britannia Building Society. The struggling
lender will hand the group's pension trustees 50 million pound
over the next seven years, as well as placing a 137 million
pound portfolio of top-rated mortgages or debt into a custodian
account with another bank as security for the scheme. bit.ly/2joHN0e
The Guardian
BlackRock demands cuts to executive pay and bonuses
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, is
threatening to unleash a fresh wave of shareholder rebellions in
the UK unless Britain's largest companies rein in excessive
boardroom pay. BlackRock is demanding cuts to director pension
entitlements and an end to huge pay rises as UK companies
prepare to put their latest pay deals to shareholders. bit.ly/2jT6Hq0
Fischer Energy joins UK retail market with 100% renewable
offer
The ranks of the 40-plus energy companies jostling for
householders' business will swell on Monday with the launch of a
new supplier that delivers electricity from windfarms. Fischer
Energy hopes to sign up 40,000 customers in the first year to
its single variable tariff, with renewable power bought from
Denmark's Dong Energy. bit.ly/2jUM4tr
The Telegraph
Wellesley to freeze crowdfunding campaign as it courts City
investors
Peer-to-peer property lender Wellesley is suspending its
crowd-funding efforts as it courts City investors to help fund
its expansion. Wellesley is set to pause its campaign that asked
supporters to contribute to a 1.5 million pound investment
round, which began about a month ago and had received less than
£200,000 in pledges. bit.ly/2jNQyOv
Sky News
Jeremy Hunt to get 15 million stg payout from Hotcourses
sale amid NHS crisis
Jeremy Hunt, the Health Secretary, is to land more than 15
million pounds from an education business he helped set up, even
as he fights an increasingly intense political battle over the
NHS's latest winter crisis. bit.ly/2iuPH44
Chinese investor buys stake in British aviation pioneer Gilo
A British aerospace company dubbed 'the Disneyland of
engineering' is selling a big stake to Chinese investors in a
further sign of the demand for UK technology from overseas
rivals. Gilo Industries Group, a Dorset-based manufacturer of
rotary engines for unmanned aeronautical vehicles and
jet-backpacks, has struck a deal with Kuang-Chi, a conglomerate
headquartered in Shenzhen, southern China. bit.ly/2jxwNLL
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)