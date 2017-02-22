Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc has announced a $400 million special dividend, putting to rest fears that the completion of its $8 billion asset sell-off would spell the end of cash returns to investors. bit.ly/2ll0DpC

A multi-millionaire shipping heir and a former Bank of England heavyweight are among a minority of investment trust leaders who have failed to invest a penny in the companies they chair. bit.ly/2ll3oHI

The Guardian

The City regulator is investigating HSBC Holdings Plc over potential breaches of money laundering rules after concerns raised last year by the anti-crime monitor installed in Britain's biggest bank. bit.ly/2lkVD4G

The nuclear plant operator EDF, which will spend 18 billion pounds ($22.48 billion) building UK's first new nuclear power station in a generation, shut unit 1 at its Flamanville plant after a fire broke out in the turbine hall. bit.ly/2ll5ibv

The Telegraph

Peugeot SA could be offered incentives including cut-price rates and training for staff to maintain the Vauxhall plants in Britain if it buys General Motors Co's loss-making European arm. bit.ly/2ll4eV2

Britain's businesses should start planning their post-Brexit trading operations now, instead of waiting for the government to negotiate with Brussels and to strike trade deals, according to the Institute of Directors. bit.ly/2ll5zLk

Sky News

The Communities Secretary has come under fire for apparently misleading his own MPs over business rate increases as the row over the issue intensifies. bit.ly/2ll7ijZ

The entrepreneur who turned Air Miles and Nectar into two of the world's most successful customer loyalty programmes is making a multimillion pound investment in a retail technology venture whose clients include Marks & Spencer and Arcadia. bit.ly/2llpoCj

The Independent

Maintenance workers on London Underground have voted to strike "following numerous unresolved breaches of agreed machineries and agreements by management". The RMT union said the strike was supported by 67 per cent of its members. ind.pn/2ll5HdO

Mark Carney has defended the Bank of England's role in the wake of the Brexit vote, suggesting the Bank helped to avert a potential financial crisis. ind.pn/2ll7jEB

($1 = 0.8006 pounds)