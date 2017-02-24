Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

A Eurosceptic coalition of City grandees is calling on Theresa May and Mark Carney to put the planned 24 billion pound ($30.10 billion) merger of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse AG on hold for two years. bit.ly/2lx13tk

The Australian property group behind the Westfield London and Stratford City shopping centres gave Britain's retail sector a post-Brexit referendum vote of confidence as it lifted its stake in UK's biggest owner of malls. bit.ly/2lxbe17

The Guardian

Germany overtook the U.K. as the fastest growing among the G7 states during 2016. Europe's largest economy expanded at the fastest rate in five years, with growth of 1.9 percent last year. bit.ly/2lx3xb7

Barclays Plc tripled its profits last year but is still facing hefty fines and penalties and has cut its payout to shareholders. bit.ly/2lxc6CV

The Telegraph

Boeing Co plans to open its first manufacturing plant in Britain, picking Sheffield to make critical parts for its best-selling 737 and 777 planes. bit.ly/2lx2bNy

Budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc has urged the government to secure agreements which mimic those allowing barrier-free travel between the U.K. and the EU. bit.ly/2lxobYH

Sky News

The car boss eyeing a takeover of Vauxhall's owner has said it could help turn around the loss-making company's fortunes - but made no pledges on jobs. bit.ly/2lx2OGW

John Lewis is to cut 387 jobs as part of its efforts to limit costs as the retail sector prepares for a difficult year. bit.ly/2lxdCF3

The Independent

A 29-year-old Brit has been arrested in connection with a cyber attack that affected nearly a million Deutsche Telekom AG customers back in November. ind.pn/2lx21pg ($1 = 0.7973 pounds) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)