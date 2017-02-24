Feb 24 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
A Eurosceptic coalition of City grandees is calling on
Theresa May and Mark Carney to put the planned 24 billion pound
($30.10 billion) merger of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc
and Deutsche Boerse AG on hold for two years.
The Australian property group behind the Westfield London
and Stratford City shopping centres gave Britain's retail sector
a post-Brexit referendum vote of confidence as it lifted its
The Guardian
Germany overtook the U.K. as the fastest growing among the
G7 states during 2016. Europe's largest economy expanded at the
fastest rate in five years, with growth of 1.9 percent last
Barclays Plc tripled its profits last year but is
still facing hefty fines and penalties and has cut its payout to
The Telegraph
Boeing Co plans to open its first manufacturing plant
in Britain, picking Sheffield to make critical parts for its
Budget airline Ryanair Holdings Plc has urged the
government to secure agreements which mimic those allowing
Sky News
The car boss eyeing a takeover of Vauxhall's owner has said
it could help turn around the loss-making company's fortunes -
John Lewis is to cut 387 jobs as part of its efforts to
limit costs as the retail sector prepares for a difficult year.
The Independent
A 29-year-old Brit has been arrested in connection with a
cyber attack that affected nearly a million Deutsche Telekom AG
