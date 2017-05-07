Glencore to move sugar trade to Rotterdam
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.
May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
The combined profits of British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Npower and Scottish Power, five of the Big Six suppliers, rose by 7.8 percent to almost 1.1 billion pounds in 2016, analysis of company accounts by Lazarus Research shows. bit.ly/2poJbAh
Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to hand the reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job. George Culmer, who has been at Lloyds since 2012, could replace António Horta-Osório as chief executive temporarily while the lender searches for a permanent leader, some shareholders and advisers believe. bit.ly/2poVDjB
The Guardian
Chief Executive of Siemens UK, Juergen Maier, believes new technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, can deliver greater productivity and create more highly paid jobs. bit.ly/2poSOyQ
John McDonnell hinted that a Labour government would introduce tax rises on those paying the top rate of tax – at 150,000 pounds and above – and that Labour's biggest tax increases would be reserved for the richest. bit.ly/2poZtJu
The Telegraph
French and European markets are set for a strong week as the French election results saw Emmanuel Macron succeed in his bid for the presidency. This pushed the euro up against the dollar as investors welcome the pro-EU economic reformer into the Elysee Palace. bit.ly/2pp0am6
The boss of BT Group Plc's multibillion-pound television and sport business has resigned, in the latest in a wave of senior media departures. bit.ly/2poK8Zz
Sky News
Both Gavin Patterson and Tony Chanmugam, who stepped down as the telecoms giant's finance chief last year, will each forfeit hundreds of thousands of pounds due to have been paid in deferred share awards in 2018 and 2019, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2poBLNl
Sky News has learnt that Natalie Ceeney, whose previous roles include running the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS), is to become the new chairman of Innovate Finance. bit.ly/2poXDZ2
The Independent
The supermarket chain Co-op has announced it will reduce its landfill waste by introducing a new recyclable packaging for its pizzas. ind.pn/2pp7NZG
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.
LONDON, June 19 The shareholders of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management both gave their backing to a planned 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) merger at company meetings held on Monday.
* Shares to start trading on June 30 (Adds comments from investors, bankers, source familiar with company)