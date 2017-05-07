May 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The combined profits of British Gas, EDF Energy, Eon, Npower and Scottish Power, five of the Big Six suppliers, rose by 7.8 percent to almost 1.1 billion pounds in 2016, analysis of company accounts by Lazarus Research shows. bit.ly/2poJbAh

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to hand the reins to its finance director if the bank's chief executive quits for another job. George Culmer, who has been at Lloyds since 2012, could replace António Horta-Osório as chief executive temporarily while the lender searches for a permanent leader, some shareholders and advisers believe. bit.ly/2poVDjB

The Guardian

Chief Executive of Siemens UK, Juergen Maier, believes new technologies including robotics, artificial intelligence and additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, can deliver greater productivity and create more highly paid jobs. bit.ly/2poSOyQ

John McDonnell hinted that a Labour government would introduce tax rises on those paying the top rate of tax – at 150,000 pounds and above – and that Labour's biggest tax increases would be reserved for the richest. bit.ly/2poZtJu

The Telegraph

French and European markets are set for a strong week as the French election results saw Emmanuel Macron succeed in his bid for the presidency. This pushed the euro up against the dollar as investors welcome the pro-EU economic reformer into the Elysee Palace. bit.ly/2pp0am6

The boss of BT Group Plc's multibillion-pound television and sport business has resigned, in the latest in a wave of senior media departures. bit.ly/2poK8Zz

Sky News

Both Gavin Patterson and Tony Chanmugam, who stepped down as the telecoms giant's finance chief last year, will each forfeit hundreds of thousands of pounds due to have been paid in deferred share awards in 2018 and 2019, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2poBLNl

Sky News has learnt that Natalie Ceeney, whose previous roles include running the Financial Ombudsman Service‎ (FOS), is to become the new chairman of Innovate Finance. bit.ly/2poXDZ2

The Independent

The supermarket chain Co-op has announced it will reduce its landfill waste by introducing a new recyclable packaging for its pizzas. ind.pn/2pp7NZG

