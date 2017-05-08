May 9 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times The Co-operative Bank Plc is set to admit that a sale of its business has faltered, increasing the chances that its American hedge fund owners will have to plough more capital into the bank. (bit.ly/2pt6bhJ) Premier Foods Plc has struck a new five-year licensing deal to make Cadbury cakes and desserts in a coup for the British food manufacturer, which is battling to improve its performance. (bit.ly/2qL4pMS) The Guardian Slower economic growth and quickening inflation present Bank of England policymakers with a delicate balancing act when they meet this week to set interest rates and agree new forecasts for the UK as it heads toward an election and Brexit talks. (bit.ly/2pc0w3A) British Gas owner Centrica Plc has warned that the Conservative party's plans to cap energy bills could push up average prices, as the company haemorrhaged customers at a rate that could see it lose a million by year-end. (bit.ly/2pZPonm) The Telegraph Motor financing software firm Alfa Financial Software, which focuses on the multitrillion-dollar asset finance industry, plans to float on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange next month. Alfa is eyeing stock market float that is expected to value it at more than 800 million pounds ($1.03 billion). (bit.ly/2pWqd7q) Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has partnered with Turkish industrial group Kale Group with the aim of building engines for the country's new domestically-built fighter jet. (bit.ly/2poEIg0) Sky News High street bank Barclays Plc is to give its customers more control over their debit cards in an effort to crackdown on fraud. New features set to be rolled out will allow consumers to introduce controls, including remotely lowering their withdrawal limits at ATMs and turning off allowances for online purchases, to help limit losses if card details are stolen. (bit.ly/2qUn7ik) Telecoms watchdog Ofcom has said it is planning a review of 118 enquiry numbers after the cost of calls to the directory lines spiralled over the last 15 years. (bit.ly/2pVj9aI) The Independent The UK's political parties must commit to supporting entrepreneurs in their election manifestos in light of fears over a potential black hole in post-Brexit funding for startups, a leading business group has warned. (ind.pn/2ps0cd0) The equity crowdfunding platform Seedrs is to launch a secondary market early this summer in a bid to improve liquidity for its investors and encourage more individuals to pour cash into early-stage companies. (ind.pn/2qKBmJc) ($1 = 0.7730 pound; $1 = 0.9160 euro) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)