May 10 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Towergate will merge with four other insurance businesses to
boost its size as Britain's largest independent broker. The move
comes after a turbulent period for Towergate that includes a
dramatic refinancing and cleaning up of its business in the past
two years. bit.ly/2qoOJPt
BAE Systems Plc, Barclays Plc, ITV and the
Prudential Plc have been slammed by Pirc for paying
their bosses too much, not attaching sufficiently testing
performance criteria for long-term awards, and failing to
provide enough information on how bonuses are determined. bit.ly/2q0bmrX
The Guardian
Amazon.com Inc is moving into the live music
business in the United Kingdom, running and promoting its own
gigs starting with Blondie later this month. Amazon, which
started selling tickets for shows, gigs and events for the first
time two years ago, is once again using the United Kingdom to
expand its music strategy with the launch of a new business
called Prime Live Events. bit.ly/2qVf6ZA
Poverty reduction in the world's poorest countries risks
being diluted by the government's increasing tendency to devote
a bigger slice of Britain's aid budget to pursuing the national
interest, the Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned. bit.ly/2pUJNAd
The Telegraph
German energy giant Eon has warned the
Conservative Party's proposed price cap on standard energy
tariffs could "really ruin things" for its business in the
United Kingdom amid warnings investors could be put off should
the policy become law. bit.ly/2qoIkUn
Activist investor Elliott Advisors has begun legal
proceedings to oust the chairman of Akzo Nobel over
its continued resistance to a takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG
Industries Inc. bit.ly/2phDKHg
Sky News
The planned 11 billion pound ($14.24 billion) merger between
Standard Life Plc and Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
will result in 800 job cuts, it has been disclosed. bit.ly/2pi15c6
The American hedge funds which helped to rescue the
Co-operative Bank Plc from collapse four years ago have
tabled a secret proposal to restructure the beleaguered lender's
finances. A group of bondholders and shareholders advised by PJT
Partners Inc lodged an offer with the Co-op Bank's board
and its advisers late last week. bit.ly/2pwveAw
The Independent
The John Lewis Partnership has set aside 36 million pounds
to cover potential back payments to staff after admitting it may
have breached national minimum wage rules. ind.pn/2pvD8tX
UK insurer Hiscox Ltd has announced it will set up a
new European subsidiary in Luxembourg as it prepares for life
after Brexit. ind.pn/2qlIR9v
($1 = 0.7727 pounds)
