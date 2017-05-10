May 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Tweedy, Browne, another top shareholder in Akzo Nobel
, has launched a damning assault on the Dulux paints
owner for its refusal to support a 27 billion euros ($29.34
billion) takeover of the group. bit.ly/2r3OEO7
The outgoing boss of ITV Plc, Adam Crozier, urged
the group to stick with the strategy of expanding its production
business amid a drop in advertising revenue. bit.ly/2r1Gdlw
The Guardian
Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays Plc
under fire for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, has
admitted to hundreds of shareholders that he made a mistake and
has issued a personal apology for his behaviour.bit.ly/2r1jTJ4
Just Eat Plc's proposed takeover of Hungryhouse is
facing an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog
over fears restaurants could end up with a worse deal. bit.ly/2q4xodg
The Telegraph
Murdoch-owned Twenty-First Century Fox said it is
confident that its proposed 11.7 billion pound merger with Sky
Plc will receive approval by the end of 2017. bit.ly/2pyg78Y
Paris-based investment firm AEW is to float a new UK real
estate business on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to
raise up to 150 million pounds. bit.ly/2r3hzlz
Sky News
The chief executive and former finance director of BT Group
Plc will miss out on annual bonuses worth more than 3
million pounds following the accounting scandal in Italy which
helped wipe billions from the company's stock market value
earlier this year. bit.ly/2q6SWEo
Broadband firm TalkTalk's shares have fallen
sharply after it cut its dividend as part of its efforts to
invest in growing its customer base. The dividend was cut for
the year to March to 10.29p from 15.83p and will be lowered to
7.5p this year. bit.ly/2plgFUq
The Independent
After a decade presenting Deal or No Deal, Noel Edmonds is
finally taking on the banker himself by presenting Lloyds
Banking Group Plc with a 100 million pounds proposition
of his own. Edmonds has written to Lloyds Banking Group chief
executive Antonio Horta-Osorio demanding millions in
compensation from his former lender, HBOS. ind.pn/2r0zR69
City of London analysts are divided over what message the
Bank of England will likely send to financial markets on
Thursday about the future path of interest rates in the face of
rising inflation, but also signs that the economy is slowing
down in the face of a flagging British consumer. ind.pn/2q49LBO
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
