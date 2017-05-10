May 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Tweedy, Browne, another top shareholder in Akzo Nobel , has launched a damning assault on the Dulux paints owner for its refusal to support a 27 billion euros ($29.34 billion) takeover of the group. bit.ly/2r3OEO7

The outgoing boss of ITV Plc, Adam Crozier, urged the group to stick with the strategy of expanding its production business amid a drop in advertising revenue. bit.ly/2r1Gdlw

The Guardian

Jes Staley, the chief executive of Barclays Plc under fire for his attempts to unmask a whistleblower, has admitted to hundreds of shareholders that he made a mistake and has issued a personal apology for his behaviour.bit.ly/2r1jTJ4

Just Eat Plc's proposed takeover of Hungryhouse is facing an in-depth investigation by the competition watchdog over fears restaurants could end up with a worse deal. bit.ly/2q4xodg

The Telegraph

Murdoch-owned Twenty-First Century Fox said it is confident that its proposed 11.7 billion pound merger with Sky Plc will receive approval by the end of 2017. bit.ly/2pyg78Y

Paris-based investment firm AEW is to float a new UK real estate business on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to raise up to 150 million pounds. bit.ly/2r3hzlz

Sky News

The chief executive and former finance director of BT Group Plc will miss out on annual bonuses worth more than 3 million pounds following the accounting scandal in Italy which helped wipe billions from the company's stock market value earlier this year. bit.ly/2q6SWEo

Broadband firm TalkTalk's shares have fallen sharply after it cut its dividend as part of its efforts to invest in growing its customer base. The dividend was cut for the year to March to 10.29p from 15.83p and will be lowered to 7.5p this year. bit.ly/2plgFUq

The Independent

After a decade presenting Deal or No Deal, Noel Edmonds is finally taking on the banker himself by presenting Lloyds Banking Group Plc with a 100 million pounds proposition of his own. Edmonds has written to Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio demanding millions in compensation from his former lender, HBOS. ind.pn/2r0zR69

City of London analysts are divided over what message the Bank of England will likely send to financial markets on Thursday about the future path of interest rates in the face of rising inflation, but also signs that the economy is slowing down in the face of a flagging British consumer. ind.pn/2q49LBO

($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)