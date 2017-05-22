May 22 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
- Top law firm Edwin Coe is investigating allegations of
fraud at Ve Interactive, the one-time tech “unicorn” whose
backers included a member of Bananarama and Elton John’s
husband. It looking into claims that millions of pounds were
channelled from the online retail software developer into
separate companies owned by its founder, David Brown, his
ex-wife, and his girlfriend. bit.ly/2qFk4fA
- North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile today,
the 10th such weapons test of the year and the second in a week.
The launch, which was denounced by foreign governments, confirms
Kim Jong-un’s determination to accelerate his missile programme
and his indifference to threats of sanctions. bit.ly/2qFuCLK
The Guardian
- Shell shareholders including the Church of
England, European pension funds and Dutch activists will send a
signal to its board this week by voting for it to set new
climate change goals. The challenge comes from a Dutch group of
retail investors, who have tabled a resolution for Shell’s
annual general meeting on Tuesday, asking the company to
establish carbon emission reduction targets. bit.ly/2qFzZL2
The Telegraph
- A spat has blown up between British Airways and Heathrow
over the airport’s hopes to increase domestic flights once it
gets a third runway. Heathrow has written to the Government
asking it to “ring-fence” a proportion for domestic flights of
the extra take-off and landing slots created. bit.ly/2qFjheC
- Majority of Apple Pay tills in the UK can now accept
mobile payments above 30 pounds($38.97), bringing the tech
giant's vision of replacing the wallet a step closer. Jennifer
Bailey, the head of Apple’s payments business, said over half of
contactless payment terminals in the UK are now able to take
Apple Pay transactions of any value. bit.ly/2qFg52I
Sky News
- Staffline is in detailed talks about a takeover
of NHS Professionals even as a pre-election row rages over the
privatisation of vital public services. Staffline, is one of two
final bidders for NHS Professionals, which is valued at about 50
million pounds. bit.ly/2qFvS1p
- David Montgomery is close to securing tens of millions of
pounds to fund an audacious takeover of the Express newspaper
titles and the celebrity magazine OK! He asked for banks to
pitch last week to secure a role in the potential purchase of
Northern & Shell's media assets from the tycoon Richard Desmond.
bit.ly/2qFlQNJ
The Independent
- Fast food chain Leon is planning to open its first U.S.
outlets after securing a new 25 million pound investment. It
plans to open its first U.S. restaurants in the second half of
2017. ind.pn/2qFwSCJ
($1 = 0.7698 pounds)
