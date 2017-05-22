The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times A trial against Royal Bank of Scotland was adjourned at the eleventh hour after the bank raised its compensation offer to aggrieved shareholders. (bit.ly/2raNMux) Astrazeneca Plc has offloaded the European commercial rights to several heart medicines as it focuses on bringing new products to the market. (bit.ly/2raI37O) The Guardian Ford Motor Co has named the head of its driverless cars division, Mark Fields, as its chief executive in a sudden regime change. (bit.ly/2raWlVZ) Shell Plc shareholders including the Church of England, European pension funds and Dutch activists will send a signal to the board of the Anglo-Dutch company this week by voting for it to set new climate change goals. (bit.ly/2raV3uq) The Telegraph The competition watchdog is examining the £11 billion tie-up between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management , calling for input on the merger weeks before shareholders vote on the deal. (bit.ly/2raYQbb) Barclays Plc is overhauling its email system with tighter security measures that should prevent its chief executive from falling to victim to another prank that heaped embarrassment on the bank earlier this month. (bit.ly/2raWYPl) Sky News Style Group Brands, which is privately owned, is trying to find new backers in the coming days, amid fears of putting more than 1,000 jobs at risk. (bit.ly/2raJd3a) The Independent UK prime Minister Theresa May is facing damaging accusations of dishonesty after her humiliating U-turn on "dementia tax" left the Conservative election campaign in disarray. (ind.pn/2raZ02a) (Compiled by Gaurika juneja in Bengaluru)