The Times
Anthony Grabiner is to step down as chairman of Taveta
Investments, the vehicle behind Philip Green's retail empire, in
the latest high-profile departure from the group. bit.ly/2rRZGGA
Brexit poses little risk to financial stability in the
eurozone, the European Central Bank has said in a robust
dismissal of British warnings that a punitive deal for London
would backfire on the continent. bit.ly/2rRYbbs
The Guardian
Anglo-Swiss chemicals firm Ineos has bought the oil and gas
business of Dong Energy for £1 billion ($1.30
billion), a major milestone in the Danish company's switch from
hydrocarbons to renewable energy. bit.ly/2rS4ID3
Seán Fitzpatrick, chair of Anglo Irish, has walked free from
a Dublin court after being acquitted of misleading auditors
about multimillion-euro loans. bit.ly/2rRNdCV
The Telegraph
A 200 million pound settlement between Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc and thousands of aggrieved
shareholders has been hit by further delays after it emerged
that lawyers were having difficulty tracking down some investors
to ask them to agree to the deal. bit.ly/2rSkGgL
Aston Martin has moved to head off speculation it is revving
up for a listing as the legendary sports car company reported a
strong acceleration in sales. bit.ly/2rRPqyn
Sky News
Sainsbury's announced on Tuesday that it would no
longer be using the Fairtrade Certification mark on some of its
tea, including its Red and Gold tea labels. bit.ly/2rS6VhO
Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi had links to an
Islamic State cell which operated in the city, and knew one of
the terror group's most prolific recruiters, Sky News can
reveal. bit.ly/2rS29AW
The Independent
Police and security services have found bomb-making
materials which could be primed for imminent attacks in the
extensive raids following the Manchester suicide bombing. ind.pn/2rRTdeT
($1 = 0.7712 pounds)
