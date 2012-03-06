The Times
PRINT ROOM SCAM INSIDER TRADERS MADE 1 MLN STG
An alleged insider-trading ring made more than 1 million
pounds ($1.59 million) using secret share tips stolen from the
printing rooms of two of the City's biggest investment banks, a
court heard yesterday.
MISYS NO LONGER UNLOVED
Misys, jilted at the altar last year after a lengthy
takeover offer from a American beau collapsed, has suddenly
become the belle of the ball. Three suitors are circling the
British banking software company, with CVC, working hand-in-hand
with the Misys shareholder ValueAct Capital, the latest to
declare an interest in a takeover.
The Telegraph
GLENCORE HEAD DEFENDS HIS DIVIDEND PAYMENT
Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has hit
back at criticism over the $109 million (69 million pounds)
payout he will receive through the commodity trading giant's
decision to pay a 10 cents a share final dividend.
NEWCASTLE UNITED SETTLES TAX DISPUTE
Newcastle United has become the latest Premiership club to
settle its tax dispute with HM Revenue & Customs over the
payment of image rights to players. The club, owned by Sports
Direct founder Mike Ashley, will disclose the agreement
this week when it announces upbeat full-year results.
MANUFACTURERS WANT VISION FOR GROWTH FROM OSBORNE
Business leaders are increasing the pressure on the
chancellor to give higher priority to a growth plan for
stimulating the economy in the run-up to the Budget.
The Guardian
NISSAN CREATES 2,000 NEW JOBS IN UK
Nissan will build its new compact car at its
factory in Sunderland, creating 2,000 jobs and providing a major
boost to one of the regions hardest hit by recession and
spending cuts, the company said.
SPAIN IGNORES NEW EU FISCAL PACT
Spain was on a collision course with the European Commission
on Monday night after Brussels fired a warning shot at the
austerity-racked country for planning to overshoot its budget
deficit targets.
The Independent
SERVICES SLOWDOWN MAKES MORE QE LIKELY
A February wobble for the UK's powerhouse services firms on
Monday raised the chances that the Bank of England's
rate-setters will be forced to print more money to aid an
uncertain recovery.
BP SHARES LIFTED BY SETTLEMENT
Shares in BP on Monday rose by nearly 2 percent as
the City digested the oil major's 4.9 billion pound settlement
with restaurants, fishermen, hotel owners and other businesses
and individuals affected by the Gulf of Mexico disaster.
