The Times
BP REWARDS HAYWARD TWO YEARS AFTER GULF DISASTER
Former BP chief executive Tony Hayward has been awarded a share bonus worth 719,000 pounds ($1.13 million) for his performance at the oil giant before and after the Gulf of Mexico disaster two years ago.
The Telegraph
UK GOVERNMENT LACKS VISION, SAYS CABLE
UK Business Secretary Vince Cable has admitted in a leaked letter that the government lacks "a compelling vision of where the country is heading" after the financial crisis.
UK BANKS SEND OUT MILLIONS OF PPI LETTERS
British banks are writing to 12 million people telling them that they may be able to claim compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI).
The Guardian
UK'S OSBORNE MAKES BUDGET PLEDGE TO SMALL FIRMS
British finance minister George Osborne has promised businesses that credit easing, the government's long-awaited plan for getting cheap loans to small businesses, would be under way by the budget, as anxious financial markets suffered their worst day's trading since December.
PEVEREL BOUGHT OUT OF ADMINISTRATION
Britain's biggest property manager Peverel Group has been rescued from administration by two private equity companies in a 62 million pound deal that saves 4,200 jobs and severs Peverel's ties with the Vincent Tchenguiz property empire.
The Independent
MARKETS ROCKED BY GREEK DEAL AND GROWTH WORRIES
Global stock markets took a battering on Tuesday as Greece struggled to seal a 130 billion euro bailout and investors took fright at more signs of faltering growth among the world's fastest growing economies.
CLINTON CARDS PUTS AILING CHAIN UP FOR SALE
Clinton Cards, the British greetings card retailer, has put its ailing Birthdays chain up for sale, as the group's new chief executive seeks to turn around its performance.
