The Times

UK'S OSBORNE URGED TO IGNORE CALLS TO SPEND

A report published on Thursday by accountancy firm PwC will urge British finance minister George Osborne to bank any one-off improvement in the public finances this year rather than attempt to use the spare cash to prop up growth.

UK MORTGAGES SET TO JUMP AS LENDERS INCREASE RATES

Millions of British home owners are likely to see the cost of their mortgages rise - even though Thursday marks the third anniversary of interest rates being cut to an historic low.

The Telegraph

RATINGS AGENCIES REFUSE TO APOLOGISE OVER CRISIS

Moody's and Standard & Poor's, the two biggest rating agencies, refused to apologise for their role in the financial crisis that began in 2007-08, instead telling British ministers that investors should not pay too much attention to what they say.

GREECE ON BRINK AS CREDITORS WAIVER

Fewer than half of Greece's international creditors had agreed to a vital 206 billion euros ($270.28 billion) bond swap on Wednesday, leaving Athens dangerously exposed to default.

LEBANESE PM UPS STAKE IN SAINSBURY

An investment fund set up by the Lebanese prime minister and his brother has emerged as a 3 percent shareholder in J Sainsbury.

The Guardian

LEHMAN BROTHERS TO SELL F1 STAKE FOR $1.5 BILLION

The collapsed U.S. bank Lehman Brothers has committed itself to cashing in its stake in Formula One motor racing within two years, according to documents released as part of the ongoing unwinding of the company.

The Independent

GREEN TAX MUST BE CUT TO SAVE COMPANIES, SAYS CABLE

British Business Secretary Vince Cable is pushing finance minister George Osborne to scrap a 740 million pound environmental burden on the UK's business in this month's budget.

($1 = 0.6367 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)