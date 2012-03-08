The Times
UK'S OSBORNE URGED TO IGNORE CALLS TO SPEND
A report published on Thursday by accountancy firm PwC
will urge British finance minister George Osborne to
bank any one-off improvement in the public finances this year
rather than attempt to use the spare cash to prop up growth.
UK MORTGAGES SET TO JUMP AS LENDERS INCREASE RATES
Millions of British home owners are likely to see the cost
of their mortgages rise - even though Thursday marks the third
anniversary of interest rates being cut to an historic low.
The Telegraph
RATINGS AGENCIES REFUSE TO APOLOGISE OVER CRISIS
Moody's and Standard & Poor's, the two biggest rating
agencies, refused to apologise for their role in the financial
crisis that began in 2007-08, instead telling British ministers
that investors should not pay too much attention to what they
say.
GREECE ON BRINK AS CREDITORS WAIVER
Fewer than half of Greece's international creditors had
agreed to a vital 206 billion euros ($270.28 billion) bond swap
on Wednesday, leaving Athens dangerously exposed to default.
LEBANESE PM UPS STAKE IN SAINSBURY
An investment fund set up by the Lebanese prime minister and
his brother has emerged as a 3 percent shareholder in J
Sainsbury.
The Guardian
LEHMAN BROTHERS TO SELL F1 STAKE FOR $1.5 BILLION
The collapsed U.S. bank Lehman Brothers has committed itself
to cashing in its stake in Formula One motor racing within two
years, according to documents released as part of the ongoing
unwinding of the company.
The Independent
GREEN TAX MUST BE CUT TO SAVE COMPANIES, SAYS CABLE
British Business Secretary Vince Cable is pushing finance
minister George Osborne to scrap a 740 million pound
environmental burden on the UK's business in this month's
budget.
($1 = 0.6367 British pounds)
