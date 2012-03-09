The Times
THINGS ARE LOOKING UP, SAYS ECB PRESIDENT
Investors are regaining confidence in the euro thanks to the
European Central Bank's firefighting efforts, its president
Mario Draghi said on Thursday as he called on the region's
governments to take the lead in battling the debt crisis.
The Telegraph
GREEKS JOIN SCRAMBLE TO AVOID DEFAULT
Greek politicians rounded on their own pension providers in
a nail-biting scramble that secured the biggest bond
restructuring in history. But it was still unlikely to be enough
to avoid default.
RYANAIR BOSS RAISES POSSIBLE EC LEGAL ACTION
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has threatened to sue
the European Commission for damages amid claims that its
official travel agency discriminates against low-cost carriers.
RBS'S SELLS BACK PARTS OF ITS DUTCH DISASTER
Four-and-a-half years on from its disastrous acquisition of
ABN Amro, Royal Bank of Scotland has "sold"
back to the Dutch lender parts of its business.
The Guardian
FENDER LAUNCHES $200 MILLION IPO
Fender Musical Instruments, the maker of legendary guitars
strummed by the likes of Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix and Eric
Clapton, has filed for a $200 million flotation in New York.
The Independent
OLYMPIC GAMES SOAR OVER BUDGET, SAYS REPORT
The London 2012 Olympics is almost 2 billion pounds ($3.16
billion) over budget, says a scathing report by UK MPs who also
criticise the organisers for poor security planning and failing
to guarantee a clear legacy.
MURDOCH FACES BSKYB OWNERSHIP INVESTIGATION
A special team at the UK media regulator Ofcom is examining
whether James Murdoch and News Corp should be stripped
of its stake in BSkyB because of the phone hacking
scandal, it emerged on Thursday.
