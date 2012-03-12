The Times

OSBORNE URGED TO ABANDON RISE IN UK DUTY TAX

British motoring groups are preparing a last-ditch plea to finance minister George Osborne to spend a windfall from soaring oil prices and VAT at petrol stations on easing the misery for drivers.

UK BANKS IN DENIAL OVER FAILURES, SAYS BOE'S KING

Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King has launched a fresh attack on Britain's banks, saying they are in denial about public anger at their behavior.

The Telegraph

BANKS HIT BY NEW MIS-SELLING SCANDAL

The British finance ministry was under pressure on Sunday to conduct a full inquiry into a potential mis-selling scandal which has seen hundreds of small businesses, including a fish and chip shop, buying complex and costly financial derivatives.

UK'S CABLE RAILS AT EXTRADITION TREATY

British Business Secretary Vince Cable has said that Britain's controversial extradition treaty with the United States is "wrong in principle" and should be reformed.

SMALL FIRMS' CONFIDENCE ON THE RISE

Britain's finance minister George Osborne has received a welcome boost ahead of this month's Budget as it emerged that confidence among Britain's small businesses has risen for the first time in a year.

The Guardian

GKN FRONTRUNNER TO BUY VOLVO AERO

Britain's manufacturing industry could receive a shot in the arm if the British engineering group GKN succeeds in a planned swoop on Sweden's largest aerospace company that could value it at up to 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion).

The Independent

RBS SUED BY ANGRY INVESTORS

Royal Bank of Scotland and former directors including ex-chief executive Fred Goodwin and ex-chairman Tom McKillop have been hit with a 2.4 billion pound ($3.77 billion) legal claim from angry investors in the taxpayer bailed out bank.

MERRILL IN TALKS FOR NEW CORPORATE FIGURE

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is in talks with a leading banker at UBS as it seeks a senior figure to salvage its badly hit corporate broking arm.

($1 = 0.6372 British pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Mangan)