Feb 7 The Telegraph
42 MLN STG FOR VIRGIN MEDIA BOSS IN LIBERTY GLOBAL DEAL
More than 4,000 staff at Virgin Media will share in a
major windfall after the company's sale to US cable television
giant Liberty Global, including boss Neil Berkett who
will take more than $65 million off the table.
GSK COULD SELL LUCOZADE AND RIBENA AS GROUP SALES SLIP
Sir Andrew Witty, chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, announced
a "strategic review" of iconic brands Lucozade and Ribena as
group sales slipped 1 percent over the year.
AER LINGUS: FLYBE DEAL WITH RYANAIR IS 'DESPERATE' MOVE
Aer Lingus has accused Flybe of acting out of
"desperation" after the UK regional airline admitted it would
receive 150 million euros to operate 43 of the Irish carrier's
short-haul routes if it is taken over by Ryanair.
The Guardian
RBS FINED 390 MLN STG FOR LIBOR-RIGGING SCANDAL
Royal Bank of Scotland was handed a 390 million pound
fine on Wednesday for "widespread misconduct" in rigging the
Libor rate until as recently as November 2010, two years after
it was bailed out by taxpayers.
OECD TONES DOWN BACKING FOR GEORGE OSBORNE'S STAUNCH AUSTERITY
PROGRAMME
Economic think-tank warns chancellor he may need to accept
slower pace of deficit reduction.
Sky Business
CITY FINANCIER HARRIS KICKS OFF POMPEY BID
Keith Harris, the man behind a string of football club deals,
fronts a takeover bid for struggling Portsmouth.
The Times
HUNDREDS LOSE JOBS AT 2E2 AFTER BIDDERS WALK AWAY
Administrators overseeing the sale of 2e2, the failed IT
services company, have dismissed 627 staff after failing to
convince any of the bidders circling the company to take it
over.