Feb 12 The Telegraph

RBS EXECUTIVE JOHN HOURICAN TELLS COLLEAGUES 'NOT TO WASTE MY DEATH' Royal Bank of Scotland's outgoing executive John Hourican has warned colleagues not to waste "my death" after ordering them to get angry over the Libor scandal that led to his resignation.

ECONOMISTS SAY INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND 'SHOULD KEEP POUND' Scotland should retain the pound if it goes independent, according to a group of economic advisers which includes Nobel prize-winner Joseph Stiglitz.

VIRGIN MEDIA DELAYS BONUSES TO AVOID TOP TAX RATE Virgin Media, the pay-television business being bought by US giant Liberty Global, has invited staff to delay their bonuses so that they can avoid the top rate of tax.

The Guardian

AUTONOMY INVESTIGATED AMID CLAIMS IT INFLATED ITS VALUE BEFORE HP TAKEOVER Accounting watchdog launches inquiry after HP claims it was later forced to write down value of Autonomy by $5 billion.

TESCO SAYS SOME OF ITS VALUE SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE CONTAINS 60 PCT HORSEMEAT Environment secretary tells parliament that responsibility for dealing with problem lies with retailers and food producers.

LIFE OF PI SPECIAL EFFECTS COMPANY TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION Rhythm & Hues set to file for Chapter 11 just days after winning Bafta for work on Ang Lee's film, according to reports.

The Times

THOUSANDS OF JOBS AT RISK AT BARCLAYS Barclays will announce job cuts and shut down a controversial tax unit this week as it faces fresh allegations over a 6 billion pounds cash call in 2008.