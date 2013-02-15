Feb 15 The Telegraph
WARREN BUFFETT'S BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY AND 3G CAPITAL TO BUY HEINZ
IN $28 BLN DEAL
US financial titan Warren Buffett's investment firm Berkshire
Hathaway, along with 3G Capital, has agreed to buy
baked beans giant Heinz for $28 billion.
GEORGE SOROS 'MAKES $1 BLN BETTING AGAINST YEN'
US hedge fund investor George Soros has gained about $1 billion
since November betting against the yen, according to reports.
ERIC DANIELS: '50 PCT OF PPI CLAIMS WERE BOGUS'
Former Lloyds boss Eric Daniels has told MPs that 50
percent of mis-selling claims received by the bank related to
payment protection insurance (PPI) were bogus, but a lot were
paid out in the early days as staff struggled to handle the
volume of claims.
BRITVIC AND AG BARR TO PRESS AHEAD WITH MERGER
Britvic and AG Barr will battle regulators
over their proposed £1.4bn drinks merger after it was referred
to the Competition Commission.
ROLLS-ROYCE BOOSTS BRITISH INDUSTRY WITH RECORD PROFITS AND
NUCLEAR PLEDGE
Rolls-Royce has struck a blow for UK industry after
reporting an increase in annual profits for the tenth year in a
row while also pledging to stand by Britain's civil nuclear
programme.
The Guardian
GOVERNMENT TO BLACKBALL TAX AVOIDANCE FIRMS FROM MAJOR CONTRACTS
Treasury unveils proposals to stop companies bidding for major
contracts if they have used aggressive tax structures over the
past decade.
2E2 RESCUE DEAL: OAKLEY CAPITAL TO BUY CHUNK
Oakley Capital, a private equity firm headed by technology
entrepreneur Peter Dubens, is likely to announce that it has
struck a deal to acquire a chunk of 2e2's operations.