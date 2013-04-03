April 3 The Telegraph

MPs' REPORT 'TO SLAM HBOS MANAGEMENT OVER 30 BLN STG BAILOUT'

The management of HBOS will be severely criticised by MPs this week when they publish a report which puts the cost of bailing the bank out at around 30 billion pounds.

UK MANUFACTURING SHRINKS AGAIN IN MARCH

British manufacturing shrank for a second successive month in March as companies scaled back production, leaving the services sector as the best hope of avoiding a fresh recession.

STANDARD LIFE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SEE PAY PACKAGE DOUBLE

David Nish, chief executive of Standard Life, saw his total pay and benefits hit 5 million last year, almost double the 2.6 million pounds he received in 2011. The company's top three executives received bonuses and long-term incentives worth more than 9.6 million pounds.

STOBART BOARD OVERHAULED FOR SECOND TIME IN THREE MONTHS

The board of logistics and haulage company Stobart Group has been overhauled for the second time in less than three months, sparking new concerns about its corporate governance.

COMPANIES CAN USE TWITTER AND FACEBOOK TO MAKE KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS, SEC RULES

U.S. regulators have said that companies can use Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites to make key announcements as long as they tell investors which sites they will use.

The Guardian

LIBOR REGULATIONS AGREED AFTER RATE-RIGGING SCANDAL

Sweeping changes to the system of financial regulation, which took effect on Tuesday, has brought the London inter-bank lending rate under the net of statutory regulation for the first time.

The Times

GLENCORE MERGER DEADLINE LESS HARD AND FAST THAN SOFT AND SLOW

Glencore and Xstrata have extended the deadline for their merger for a fifth time as they await approval from Chinese competition authorities.

ANDREW TYRIE DEMANDS LIMIT TO PROPRIETARY TRADING

The Bank of England's new banking watchdog has been asked to explain how it intends to limit proprietary trading - profiting from trading stocks and bonds with a bank's money rather than its customers' funds.

THIRST FOR A DRAM LIFTS EXPORTS OF SCOTCH

Scotch whisky exports shrugged off economic weakness in several key markets to reach a record 4.27 billion pounds last year.

The Independent

RBS's FINANCE CHIEF TO HEAD CITIZENS UNIT

Royal Bank of Scotland is understood to have appointed its finance director, Bruce van Saun, to head its U.S. arm, Citizens, ahead of its planned float.

VENTURE CAPITAL BACKING SECURES ROCK MAGAZINES

Two former Guardian radio bosses have teamed up to buy the leading rock music magazines Classic Rock and Metal Hammer in a 10.2 million cash deal backed by Harwood Private Equity.