April 8 - The Telegraph

VINCE CABLE EXPLORES BOARDROOM BAN FOR FORMER HBOS BOSSES Vince Cable, the Business Secretary, has called for an investigation into whether three former bosses of HBOS should be banned from serving as company directors. ()

NEW WATCHDOG'S CHAIRMAN URGED TO RESIGN OVER AUDITORS' ROLE IN HBOS DEBACLE John Griffiths-Jones, chairman of the Financial Conduct Authority, has become the latest senior figure to face calls to resign over the fall of HBOS. ()

TESCO FACES 1 BLN STG WRITEDOWN TO QUIT AMERICA Tesco is facing a bill of about 1 billion pounds ($1.54 billion) to quit its loss-making Fresh & Easy business in the US. ()

The Times

SALES CURBS PUT GEMFIELDS ON RED ALERT The world's biggest producer of emeralds is set to issue a stark warning that new rules being introduced in Zambia could slash its revenues. Gemfields could be hit by a pronouncement by President Sata suggesting that all emeralds must be auctioned within the country rather than in more lucrative markets in Singapore and India. ()

EGG TYCOONS HATCH PLAN FOR 400 MLN STG SALE Farmers Peter Dean and Michael Kent are the joint owners of Noble Foods, Britain's largest egg producer. They are set to open talks with private equity investors and overseas rivals about a possible sale, which could value the company at up to 400 million pounds. ()

The Independent

FURNITURE CHAIN BETTA LIVING SEEKS BUYER The father and son team behind Betta Living will put the fitted bathroom and kitchen chain up for sale on Monday. Chairman Noel Dean and son James are looking for a private equity investor or a rival to take either a stake in the 47-year-old business or buy it outright. ()