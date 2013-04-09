April 10 The Telegraph

EX-HBOS CHIEF SIR JAMES CROSBY GIVES UP KNIGHTHOOD AND PART OF PENSION Sir James Crosby, the former HBOS chief executive, is dramatically giving up his knighthood and almost a third of his 580,000 pound-a-year pension after being severely criticised by a report into the downfall of the bank. ()

UK TO ESCAPE TRIPLE DIP, SAYS NIESR Britain will escape a triple dip recession by the skin of its teeth, acccording to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research. ()

The Times

KPMG QUITS CLIENTS OVER INSIDER DEALING CLAIMS KPMG was fighting for its reputation last night after resigning as the auditor of two clients amid allegations of insider trading by a senior American partner. ()

Sky News

RBS INVESTIGATED BY NEW WATCHDOG OVER IT WOES The new Financial Conduct Authority is investigating last summer's computer glitch at RBS, NatWest and Ulster Bank.()

The Guardian,

GEORGE SOROS URGES ANGELA MERKEL TO CONSIDER QUITTING EURO Billionaire speculator says single currency's prospects would be better without Germany, the eurozone's most dominant member. ()