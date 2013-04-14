April 15 The Telegraph

GERMAN "WISE MEN" PUSH FOR WEALTH SEIZURE TO FUND EMU BAIL-OUTS Two top advisers to German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called for a tax on private wealth and property in eurozone debtor states to force the rich to fund rescue costs, marking a radical new departure for EMU crisis strategy. ()

TV PRICE WAR LOOMS AS BT, BSKYB TALKS FAIL Key talks between BT and BSkyB over sharing Premier League football matches have stalled, meaning subscribers who want access to all top-division games will have to pay for a BT Sport package on top of their Sky Sports subscription. ()

DISAPPOINTING 4G AUCTION TO BE INVESTIGATED BY NATIONAL AUDIT OFFICE Auction generated 2.3 billion pounds in June - 1.2 billion pounds short of Treasury expectations. () The Times

PRICED TO GO: ROYAL MAIL SET FOR FLOAT THIS AUTUMN Royal Mail is heading for a stock market flotation in the autumn, but at a knockdown price of less than 2.5 billion pounds.()

Sky News CVC MULLS 750 MLN STG GAMBLE ON BETFAIR The private equity group behind Formula One motor racing is mulling a takeover approach for Betfair, the online betting exchange which floated on the London market three years ago.()

USWITCH PLOTS DEAL WITH TAXPAYER-BACKED LDC LDC, which is owned by Lloyds Banking Group, is in advanced negotiations about buying a sizeable shareholding in price comparison website USwitch. ()