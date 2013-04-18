April 19 The Telegraph

BRITAIN IS A 'CRISIS ECONOMY', SAYS MARK CARNEY Mark Carney, the incoming Bank of England governor, has described the UK as a "crisis economy" as he sought to play down hopes that he could ride to the country's rescue. ()

FTT CONTRAVENES G20 AGREEMENTS, WARN GLOBAL MARKETS BODIES Five global markets associations have written to G20 finance ministers urging them to intervene in Europe's plans to impose a financial transactions tax. ()

BARCLAYS' RICH RICCI MAY STILL RECEIVE BONUSES WORTH MILLIONS Departing head of investment bank gets year's pay but remains eligible for payouts under deferred incentive schemes. ()

LABOUR TURMOIL AS UNIONS GRAB SAFE EUROPEAN SEATS Ed Miliband is facing fierce internal dissent amid claims that plum seats in the European Parliament are being "stitched up" for union-backed candidates. ()

EX-FSA CHIEF DROPS RBS BRANCH CONSORTIUM ROLE John Tiner, who was chief executive of the Financial Services Authority (FSA) between 2003 and 2007, is to play no further formal role in an offer for the branch network being led by Corsair Capital, the private equity firm where he works as a senior adviser. ()

DOORS CLOSE ON 2,000 JOBS AS AVIVA CUTS COSTS The country's second-biggest insurer confirms plans to save additional cash as it looks to return to profitability. ()