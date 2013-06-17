June 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

VODAFONE FACES BIDDING WAR FOR KABEL DEUTSCHLAND AS LIBERTY GLOBAL MAKES BID U.S. cable television empire Liberty Global Plc has made an offer for Kabel Deutschland, raising the prospect of a bidding war with Vodafone VOD.L> ()

AA COULD BE SOLD OFF AND SAGA FLOATED AFTER 4 BLN STG REFINANCING British motoring services firm AA has announced a 4 billion pound refinancing that could see it sold off from its parent company and travel company Saga floated on the stock market. ()

Sky News

LLOYDS TO HIT BACK OVER BRANCH SALE CLAIMS The chairman and chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group will hit back on Tuesday at claims that they succumbed to political pressure to sell a major branch network to the Co-operative. ()

The Guardian

EUROPE AND US LAUNCH PLANS FOR AMBITIOUS TRANSATLANTIC TRADE DEAL David Cameron says successful deal would add up to 100 billion pounds to the EU economy and 85 billion pounds to US economy. ()

The Times

FRENCH PLOT PUTS CAMERON'S G8 TRADE TALKS IN JEOPARDY a row over subsidised French films threatened to sour the launch of ambitious transatlantic trade talks aimed at boosting the British economy by 10 billion pounds a year. ()

SFO READY TO PROSECUTE OVER RATE-RIGGING The Serious Fraud Office is preparing to push ahead with the first criminal prosecution for alleged Libor-rigging in Britain by charging a former UBS and Citigroup trader as early as this week, according to reports.